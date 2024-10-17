Seoul's new education chief likely to inherit progressive policies

Seoul's new education chief, Jung Geun-sik, arrives for his first day at the Seoul Metropolitan Office of Education in Jongno-gu, Seoul, on Thursday. (Im Se-jun/ The Korea Herald)

Jung Geun-sik, the newly elected liberal superintendent of the Seoul Metropolitan Office of Education, officially took office on Thursday. With his inauguration, the city’s progressive approach to education, which has been in place for the past decade under his predecessor, Cho Hee-yeon, is expected to continue.

Jung secured 50.17 percent of the vote in Wednesday's by-election, defeating his conservative rival, Cho Jun-hyuk, by a margin of 4.15 percentage points. His win surpassed the 38.1 percent garnered by his predecessor in the 2022 local election. His victory marks a significant moment for Seoul's education system, as the progressive camp has now won four consecutive elections for the city’s top education post.

During his inauguration at the Seoul Metropolitan Office of Education, Jung outlined his vision for the future, emphasizing inclusivity and the need to bridge educational gaps.

“We will make Seoul’s education system a source of hope for everyone by rebuilding the essence of education,” he stated. A key part of his speech focused on supporting the rights of students from diverse backgrounds, including those with disabilities and multicultural identities.

In addition to fostering inclusiveness, Jung committed to promoting cultural, artistic and physical education to develop students’ humanity, aspects he believes are irreplaceable by artificial intelligence. He also aims to enhance students’ understanding of advanced technologies through AI literacy education, ensuring that students are well-prepared for the challenges of the future.

The progressive honorary Seoul National University sociology professor also showed his commitment to building an education system that not only serves Seoul, but also sets new standards for global education. He hopes to make Seoul’s education system a model for the world to follow.

Jung’s election follows the resignation of his predecessor, Cho Hee-yeon, who was stripped of his term after receiving a suspended prison sentence for abuse of power in August.

Throughout the campaign, however, Jung has defended Cho's tenure, calling his decision a “need of the era.” Jung has vowed to continue and build upon the innovative education reforms that have defined the last decade in Seoul, while also pushing beyond their limits.

Jung has strongly opposed his conservative rival’s proposals to reinstate pen-and-paper exams for elementary students and abolish the Student Rights Ordinance, criticizing these policies as "regressive."

His victory signals a continuation of the liberal education movement, with voters rejecting the conservative platform and opting for policies that emphasize personalized learning and equity.

Jung’s vision for Seoul’s education includes personalized learning approaches that focus on nurturing each student’s potential, moving away from the rigid assessment methods of the past.

To enhance basic education, Jung plans to establish learning diagnosis and treatment centers and create an initiative aimed at identifying students' learning abilities without relying solely on traditional tests.

Addressing concerns about educational inequality, Jung also plans to introduce the "Seoul Education Polarisation Index," which will help identify and address regional and socioeconomic disparities in education.

In his efforts to strengthen history education, Jung, leveraging his expertise in sociology, announced plans to form a history education committee and establish a history resource center within the Office of Education. This is part of his broader goal to make history education a cornerstone of Seoul’s curriculum.

Jung’s stance on student rights remains firm, as he promises to maintain the Student Rights Ordinance while improving accountability measures. He also intends to support the call for a student rights law, further ensuring that students’ rights are protected and respected.