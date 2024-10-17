2-meter-long snake captured outside of Gyeonggi Provincial Office

Most Popular
2-meter-long snake captured outside of Gyeonggi Provincial OfficeBy Ahn Sung-mi
Published : Oct. 17, 2024 - 14:38
A snake nearly 2 meters long was captured outside the Gyeonggi Provincial Government’s northern office in Uijeongbu on Wednesday.
At around 11:55 a.m., the fire department received a call reporting a large snake on the road in front of the provincial office. Firefighters arrived at the scene, captured the snake and released it into a nearby forest.
The authorities believe the snake came down from a nearby mountain.
According to the Gyeonggi Northern Fire and Disaster Headquarters, 6,675 snake sightings have been reported in the northern part of the province since 2020. Snake sightings tend to increase this time of year, as snakes become more active in the fall.
