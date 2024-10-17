LG Chem to develop plant-based cosmetics ingredient

LG Chem said Thursday that it plans to commercialize an eco-friendly ingredient derived from plant-based oils for cosmetic products, becoming the first to do so.

The South Korean chemicals giant is set to develop functional cosmetics using 100 percent bio-based 3-hydroxypropionic acid, a compound produced through the microbial fermentation of plant materials. This marks the first time 3HP will be applied as a cosmetics ingredient.

While 3HP is considered as an innovative bio-material with vast potential across different industries, no company has yet succeeded in commercializing it. LG Chem aims to take the lead in bringing it to the cosmetics market, following promising results from nonclinical tests showing its effectiveness in beauty products.

To move forward, LG Chem has signed a memorandum of understanding with Daebong LS, a Korean company specializing in cosmetic ingredients and active pharmaceutical materials. The two firms will collaborate to develop cosmetic formulations using 3HP and conduct efficacy evaluations, with plans to finalize product development and clinical trials by 2025.

LG Chem, which holds patents for 3HP production technology, has been actively filing patents for various cosmetic products containing the ingredient. Last year, 3HP was officially recognized as a new raw material in the International Cosmetic Ingredient Dictionary and received certification from the US Department of Agriculture for being 100 percent bio-based.

Daebong LS, which works with over 1,000 cosmetics companies worldwide, plans to expand its presence overseas by 2025, including the Chinese market.

“This collaboration marks a significant step in developing sustainable beauty ingredients. We are eager to explore a wider range of functional cosmetics applications based on the clinical outcomes,” said LG Chem Vice Chairman Shin Hak-cheol.