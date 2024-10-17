Most 'avoidable' deaths in Army were suicides: report

Soldiers of the Republic of Korea Army take part in a training exercise in Paju, Gyeonggi Province in this Jan. 31 photo. This photo is not directly related to this article. (Im Se-jun/The Korea Herald)

An overwhelming majority of what are deemed "avoidable deaths" in the South Korean Army last year were soldier suicides, Ministry of National Defense data showed Thursday.

A total of 44 avoidable deaths -- designated Type 1 deaths -- occurred in 2023, according to the data submitted to Rep. Hwang Hee of the main opposition Democratic Party of Korea. Suicides accounted for 41 of them, or 93.2 percent, which was the highest percentage of suicides among Type 1 deaths since the 70.7 percent recorded in 2019.

The South Korean military defines Type 1 deaths as those that could have been prevented with effort from officials, while Type 2 refers to those that occur regardless of the military's efforts. Type 1 includes accidents related to firearms and other equipment, abuse in the barracks, suicides, drunk driving, and other accidents related to military vehicles and aircraft.

"In military culture, soldiers obey the orders of their superiors, which means a soldier's suicide is not just the personal issue of an individual ... There needs to be a systematic change (within the military), such as an organization that works to prevent suicides," Hwang said.

There were 68 suicides last year across all branches of the military, including 13 in the Air Force, five in the Navy, one in the Marine Corps and eight among officials and soldiers in units directly under the Defense Ministry.

Non-commissioned officers accounted for 27 deaths, followed by 24 soldiers, 10 officers, five civilian officials working for the military, one warrant officer and one student of a military academy.

The military told Hwang that it is difficult to pinpoint the exact cause of the suicides, since they are influenced by a range of factors like personal issues and issues within individual units.

Soldier suicides have become an issue in South Korean society in recent months. An Air Force officer was found dead on May 27 in an apparent suicide, which was on the same day another officer in the Army was found dead inside his own car.

* If you’re thinking about self-harm or suicide, contact the Ministry of Health and Welfare’s helpline at 109, available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Please request a translator for English-language services.