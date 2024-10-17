Drunk driver rams truck into car accident scene, kills 2

Two women at the scene of a minor car accident were killed after being run over by a truck driven by a drunk driver in South Jeolla Province, officials said Thursday, shortly before another similar tragedy by a truck driver occurred in the same region.

According to the Jeonnam Fire service, the victims had exited their vehicles on a road in the Yeongam-gun region of the province on Wednesday after their cars collided with each other. The two were discussing matters related to the accident when a truck driven by a man in his 50s ran over them and inflicted the fatal injuries at around 7 p.m.

The victims died despite receiving emergency medical treatment at a nearby hospital.

Police found that the driver of the truck was driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol content higher than the 0.08 percent that warrants the revocation of one's license. The specific BAC was not revealed. The driver is currently under investigation for violating Article 5-11 of the Act on the Aggravated Punishment of Specific Crimes, death and injury due to dangerous driving.

Another fatal car accident occurred later that day in the city of Suncheon in South Jeolla, when a driver in his 60s ran over a pedestrian with his truck at around 7:06 p.m. The driver was not found to be intoxicated.