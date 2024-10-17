Drunk driver rams truck into car accident scene, kills 2

Most Popular
-
1
North Korea’s explosions of inter-Korean roads ‘symbolic move’: JCS
-
2
'Respect each other as human beings’: Hanni testifies at National Assembly audit
-
3
Trump called Korea a 'money machine.' This is how Korean media translated it.
-
4
Korea to pump in W8.8tr in 2025 to contend in global chip race
-
5
Woman found dead in tent near Gunsan rest area
-
6
New multilateral N. Korea sanctions monitoring team debuts in Seoul
-
7
[Exclusive] Weverse accused of exploiting labels, fans with new mandatory paid-membership service
-
8
[Herald Interview] 'Culinary Class Wars' explores today's views on fairness: creators
-
9
'I would like to live in peace quietly,' Han Kang tells Sweden's SVT
-
10
Cabbage prices raise alarm bells ahead of kimchi-making season
Drunk driver rams truck into car accident scene, kills 2By Yoon Min-sik
Published : Oct. 17, 2024 - 13:41
Two women at the scene of a minor car accident were killed after being run over by a truck driven by a drunk driver in South Jeolla Province, officials said Thursday, shortly before another similar tragedy by a truck driver occurred in the same region.
According to the Jeonnam Fire service, the victims had exited their vehicles on a road in the Yeongam-gun region of the province on Wednesday after their cars collided with each other. The two were discussing matters related to the accident when a truck driven by a man in his 50s ran over them and inflicted the fatal injuries at around 7 p.m.
The victims died despite receiving emergency medical treatment at a nearby hospital.
Police found that the driver of the truck was driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol content higher than the 0.08 percent that warrants the revocation of one's license. The specific BAC was not revealed. The driver is currently under investigation for violating Article 5-11 of the Act on the Aggravated Punishment of Specific Crimes, death and injury due to dangerous driving.
Another fatal car accident occurred later that day in the city of Suncheon in South Jeolla, when a driver in his 60s ran over a pedestrian with his truck at around 7:06 p.m. The driver was not found to be intoxicated.
More from Headlines
-
Ex-Seoul police chief acquitted of negligence in Itaewon crowd crush
-
S. Korean nuclear power firms buoyed by Amazon’s big energy push
-
Court recognizes misogyny as motive for hate crime for 1st time