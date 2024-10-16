Reports of illegal online gambling triple in four years

Most Popular
-
1
North Korea’s explosions of inter-Korean roads ‘symbolic move’: JCS
-
2
'Respect each other as human beings’: Hanni testifies at National Assembly audit
-
3
Kim Jong-un charts military action over alleged drone incursion
-
4
Hanwha eyes another shipyard takeover in US
-
5
Woman found dead in tent near Gunsan rest area
-
6
Fake news post on Han Kang goes viral in Korea after Nobel win
-
7
Why we're single: Korean women say high standards, men say no chances to date
-
8
[Grace Kao] Buddhism, Poet Seo Jeong-ju and BTS
-
9
Vigilantism on YouTube: For justice or for views?
-
10
[Graphic News] NYC ranked America’s ‘rattiest’ city
Reports of illegal online gambling triple in four yearsBy Ahn Sung-mi
Published : Oct. 16, 2024 - 17:04
Reports of illegal online gambling in South Korea have nearly tripled over the past four years, according to government data on Wednesday.
The figure comes amid growing public concern, especially following comedian Lee Jin-ho’s recent admission to illegal online gambling.
According to data by the National Gambling Control Commission submitted to Rep. Min Hyung-bae of the main opposition Democratic Party of Korea, reported cases of illegal online gambling surged by threefold from 13,064 in 2019 to 39,082 in 2023.
Online gambling now accounts for the lion’s share of all illegal gambling activities in the country. Last year, online gambling made up 80.3 percent of the 48,648 cases, followed by illegal sports betting with 19.4 percent.
Despite the surge in reported cases, the commission’s budget for monitoring illegal gambling has dropped. The budget was cut from 1.87 billion won ($1.37 million) in 2019 to 1.43 billion won last year.
The number of officers responsible for monitoring also dropped from 13 in 2023 to 12 this year.
“The scale of illegal gambling has surpassed 100 trillion won and illegal online gambling is spreading rapidly, not only among celebrities, but also among young people,” said Min. “Authorities need to respond proactively by expanding the monitoring staff and the budget.”
Meanwhile, comedian Lee on Monday confessed on his social media account that he participated in illegal online gambling in the past. He reportedly borrowed money for gambling from celebrity acquaintances. Police have launched a preliminary investigation into his case.
More from Headlines
-
Korea to pump in W8.8tr in 2025 to contend in global chip race
-
New multilateral NK sanctions monitoring team debuts in Seoul
-
New multilateral N. Korea sanctions monitoring team debuts in Seoul