Runner struck by car at national sports festival

Runner struck by car at national sports festivalBy Moon Ki-hoon
Published : Oct. 16, 2024 - 16:06
A car struck a professional runner in his 20s during a national sports competition in Gimhae, South Gyeongsang Province, police said Wednesday. The runner reportedly suffered a broken left shin and is receiving treatment.
According to Gimhae Jungbu Police, the incident occurred at 11:34 a.m. Tuesday on a section of the road closed for a half-marathon event at the 2024 Korean National Sports Festival, the largest annual sports competition in the country.
The athlete was running in an inner lane of the four-lane road when a vehicle hit him from behind at a speed of approximately 20 kph.
Security camera footage released to local media shows the runner in lane 2 as a security staff member directs several cars to detour using lane 3. A vehicle is seen continuing to drive in the runner's lane for several seconds before finally hitting him.
The suspect, in his 70s, reportedly told police he saw the runner but failed to avoid him. The case is currently under investigation.
