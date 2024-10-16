‘North Korea can’t afford war while sending shells to Russia’: ex-Yoon adviser

Rep. Lim Jong-deuk, former deputy national security adviser to President Yoon Suk Yeol and lawmaker on the National Assembly National Defense Committee, on Wednesday allayed concerns of North Korea waging war on account of its arms trade with Russia.

“North Korea is in a difficult position to start a war at this point for a number of reasons. One is that North Korea is already sending large quantities of artillery shells and missiles to Russia, and likely to send troops as well,” he told reporters.

The lawmaker said that North Korea would not be able to afford a war while depleting its own reserves to aid Russia.

North Korea has also cut off roads and railways connected to the South, eliminating routes of attack on land, he said, explaining, “This is not something you would do if you are preparing to launch an attack.”

He said while warring parties often fake peace and use other deceptive tactics for an element of surprise, North Korea was doing the opposite. “Barking dogs do not bite. Rather, dogs that bark loudly are dogs that are intimidated,” he said.

“Downplaying North Korea’s warfare capabilities is a problem, but exaggerating them to incite fear among our people is a bigger problem. We should be wary of a false sense of peace, but we should not overestimate the reality of North Korea’s ability to start a war,” he said.

He noted that there was no need for South Korean people to “feel unsettled by North Korea’s repeated acts of deception and bluffing.” “I ask fellow South Koreans to have confidence in our government and military, which is thoroughly prepared to respond,” he said.

The remarks follow North Korean explosions of inter-Korean roads on the east and west coasts Tuesday. They were the latest in a series of provocations by North Korea near the military demarcation line that cuts across the Korean Peninsula.

The North Korean military said over the weekend it had ordered border troops to be in full readiness for an uncrewed aerial vehicle entering its skies from South Korea, claiming that such incursions had taken place three times this month.

In a statement Tuesday, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un’s sister Kim Yo-jong claimed to have “clear evidence” of the South Korean military being behind the UAV trespassing. The South Korean military said it would not confirm Pyongyang's claims.