Kiss of Life sets sights on Coachella, releasing 'Lose Yourself'

K-pop girl group Kiss of Life poses for a photo during a press showcase for its third EP, "Lose Yourself," in Seoul on Tuesday. (S2 Entertainment)

Rising K-pop girl group Kiss of Life has set its sights on one of the biggest stages in music: Coachella.

With the release of its third EP, "Lose Yourself," on Tuesday, the four-member group revealed its aspirations to perform at the renowned North American music festival.

The group, known for hits like "Shhh," "Bad News" and "Sticky," held a press showcase in Seoul to discuss the new album and future ambitions.

"We've had this big dream of performing at Coachella since our debut," member Natty said during the event. She added her band "will continue to grow" to achieve the dream.

"Lose Yourself" is its first release since the digital single "Sticky" dropped in July, which garnered significant attention.

"We received so much love with 'Sticky,' so we worked extra hard on this album as a token of our appreciation," Julie, the group's leader, said.

"Lose Yourself" features seven tracks spanning a variety of genres, from R&B and hip-hop to EDM and dance pop.

"Each song has a different genre, showcasing our different charms," Belle said. "We put a lot of thought into making sure listeners would find something exciting with every track."

The band, which has previously explored the theme of "freedom" in past albums, delved into the concept of "immersion" on its new release.

Fronting the seven-track album is "Get Loud," a vibrant hip-hop song with Latin-inspired melodies.

"It captures the journey of artists pursuing their dreams," Belle said. "It might seem strange, but it shows how captivating and professional that journey can be," she explained.

The group's creative process, members say, is also deeply immersive.

"I believe the most magical moments happen when artists are fully immersed in their work," she said. "That's what we tried to capture with this album, showing our full potential not just through music but also through our performances."

Following that, the group also performed "R.E.M," one of the B-sides, during the press event.

"It's about longing for someone you see in a dream, and not wanting to wake up and remain in REM sleep," she said of the song.

Kiss of Life debuted in July 2023 and has quickly made a name for itself as one of the leading acts in the fifth generation of K-pop in just over a year.

The group attributes much of its success to its distinct sound and willingness to experiment with different genres.

"I believe our deep understanding of hip-hop and R&B helps set us apart," Julie said.

Fans seem to agree. Natty recalled a recent overseas performance where the crowd sang along to the band's hit "Sticky."

"Even though they were from another country, they knew all the lyrics. That's when I realized just how much people love our music."

Following the release of "Lose Yourself," the group will embark on its first-ever world tour, starting in Seoul and continuing across more than 20 cities in North America.

"We've always dreamed of doing a world tour," Belle said. "Preparing the album and the tour at the same time has been exhausting, but we're excited because it's something we've always wanted."