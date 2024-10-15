Most Popular
[Herald Interview] ‘Uprising’ director Kim Sang-man sees social ranks still around today
Kim said director Park Chan-wook saw his talent when he worked as ‘JSA’ art director and ‘Parasite’ poster designerBy Kim Da-sol
Published : Oct. 15, 2024 - 16:15
Director Kim Sang-man, whose last film was 2004’s “The Tenor - Lirico Spinto,” was hesitant at first to make a period action flick set in Joseon (1392-1910). He said it was because of the massive amount of historical evidence and ancient records he would have to reference, which might have limited his creativity when directing.
What, then, led him to direct the period action film “Uprising”? The film, which follows the friendship, fate and rebellion of a young master and his servant during the rule of King Seonjo (1552-1608), was released on Netflix on Oct. 11.
“It was the film’s message about the hierarchical class system, which many may think has gone now, but I see that (system) still exists in our lives, socially,” director Kim told reporters during an interview in Seoul on Monday.
“Terms like gold spoon, dirt spoon, as well as stereotypes concerning the rich and the poor, all those comments are based on one’s rank. Even the current system of democracy and capitalism are not in their perfect form. In that context, I believe this movie throws a good question to modern society,” a 56-year-old director said.
“Uprising,” which currently sits at No.3 on Netflix’s non-English movie chart, looks into the strict class system of mid-Joseon. Gang Dong-won stars Cheon-young, a personal servant and member of the slave class, while Park Jung-min plays Jong-ryeo, his young master.
On the surface, the movie deals with the two leads’ relationship and a slave rebellion, but it also takes a deeper look into the characters' perspectives on social rank when social chaos and conflict ensue following a popular uprising.
“Depending on which class you belong to, one’s perspective toward life, values and future all differ. These were well portrayed through the various characters in the movie,” Kim said, adding that director Park Chan-wook added detailed nuances to the characters.
“Uprising” gained attention for being director Park’s first-ever project with Netflix. Park participated as a co-screenwriter and producer.
Kim said he and Park have been working together ever since Kim joined Park’s “Joint Security Area” (2000) as art director. Even after Kim debuted as a film director with “Girl Scout” (2008), he continued designing Park’s movie posters from “Lady Vengeance” (2005) and “I'm a Cyborg, But That’s OK” (2006) to “Parasite” (2019).
“It was in 2020 when Park suggested that I direct one of his scenarios. I didn’t ask him why he chose me, but I guess he just saw a little talent or creativity inside me as I worked with him in the past,” Kim said.
“We did have profound discussions while developing the scenario. He didn’t involve himself in directing this movie but would give me advice like stick to the original intention of the storyline,” he added.
“Uprising” is currently available on Netflix.
