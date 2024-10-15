[Herald Interview] ‘Uprising’ director Kim Sang-man sees social ranks still around today

Director Kim Sang-man, whose last film was 2004’s “The Tenor - Lirico Spinto,” was hesitant at first to make a period action flick set in Joseon (1392-1910). He said it was because of the massive amount of historical evidence and ancient records he would have to reference, which might have limited his creativity when directing.

What, then, led him to direct the period action film “Uprising”? The film, which follows the friendship, fate and rebellion of a young master and his servant during the rule of King Seonjo (1552-1608), was released on Netflix on Oct. 11.

“It was the film’s message about the hierarchical class system, which many may think has gone now, but I see that (system) still exists in our lives, socially,” director Kim told reporters during an interview in Seoul on Monday.

“Terms like gold spoon, dirt spoon, as well as stereotypes concerning the rich and the poor, all those comments are based on one’s rank. Even the current system of democracy and capitalism are not in their perfect form. In that context, I believe this movie throws a good question to modern society,” a 56-year-old director said.

“Uprising,” which currently sits at No.3 on Netflix’s non-English movie chart, looks into the strict class system of mid-Joseon. Gang Dong-won stars Cheon-young, a personal servant and member of the slave class, while Park Jung-min plays Jong-ryeo, his young master.