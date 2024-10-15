Home

[Photo News] Masterpiece on the frame

By Korea Herald

Published : Oct. 15, 2024 - 15:42

Samsung Electronics said Tuesday it has forged an exclusive partnership with the Museum of Modern Art in New York to showcase a curated collection of 27 masterpieces, including Piet Mondrian's Trafalgar Square, on The Frame, the company's premium TV. Samsung said users will be able to enjoy iconic artworks of the most distinguished artists in 4K quality directly in their homes via Samsung Art Store, the company’s digital curator service. (Samsung Electronics)

