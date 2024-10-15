Most Popular
[Photo news] Deacon whisky debuts in Korea
Published : Oct. 15, 2024 - 15:27
Pernod Ricard Korea on Tuesday debuted its premium blended Scotch whisky, The Deacon, in collaboration with Sovereign Brands. The whisky blends peaty Islay and fruity Speyside varieties, offering a smoky yet sweet flavor. "The Deacon captures our innovative style, delivering luxury, uniqueness, complexity and balance, while being easy to enjoy," said Brett Berish, CEO and founder of Sovereign Brands, at a showcase event held in Seoul on Tuesday. (Pernod Ricard Korea)
Korea Herald
