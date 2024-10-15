BTS Jin to drop solo album 'Happy'

Jin of K-pop sensation BTS will release his first solo album next month.

"Happy" will drop at 2 p.m. on Nov. 15, the singer's agency Big Hit Music announced through the fan community platform Weverse.

According to the agency, the upcoming album will convey the message of embarking on a journey to find happiness together. Jin will share his candid thoughts on happiness while expressing his warm feelings towards fans. "Happy" will feature six songs in various genres, all based on band sounds.

A short video was posted on BTS official social media on Tuesday, which gave a glimpse of the album's vibe. The video showed colorful shapes bursting with popping sounds, evoking the feeling of a lively party.

In October 2022, Jin reached No. 51 on the US Billboard Hot 100 with his solo single "The Astronaut." He has also performed solo tracks like "Awake," "Epiphany," and "Moon" through BTS albums.

As the eldest member of BTS, Jin completed his military service in June this year and participated as a torchbearer in the 2024 Paris Olympics. Jin is the only member who has completed military service as of Tuesday. Member J-hope will be discharged Thursday. On Friday, Jin released the music video for his 2021 digital single "Super Tuna," inspired by his hobby of fishing.