Seoul's foreign caregiver pilot, river bus under fire at audit

Various projects driven by the Seoul city government, such as the foreign caregiver scheme involving 100 Filipina workers and the Hangang River Bus, came under fire during a parliamentary audit on Tuesday. Mayor Oh Se-hoon also denied allegations that controversial pollster Myeong Tae-gyun was involved in a mayoral election that he won in 2021.

In response to questions from Rep. Cho Seung-hwan of the ruling People Power Party regarding Seoul's foreign caregiver pilot program, Oh argued the program needs to be expanded to have the workers live in the households they are working in, similar to migrant domestic workers programs in Hong Kong and Singapore. He mentioned the possibility of collaborating with other countries, such as Cambodia, to bring in workers, noting that the current program is limited to caregivers from the Philippines. "We are exploring other forms of pilot projects to determine the best fit for our needs, and further announcements will follow after discussions with the Labor Ministry."

Launched last month, the six-month pilot program involves 100 Filipina caregivers providing child care to 169 selected Seoul households with children aged 12 or below, as well as to expecting parents, aiming to alleviate the child care burden in response to a shortage of local caregivers willing to do low-wage care work.

The program has faced continued criticism for various reasons, from it being unaffordable for ordinary Korean households, to it not providing the workers with sufficient wages for the high cost of living in Seoul. Two workers who disappeared from the program in mid-September were found last week working other jobs in Busan, citing overwork and excessive surveillance.

The session later shifted focus to the Hangang River Bus project, scheduled to launch service in March next year. To lawmakers questioning the practicality of the service, which requires users to walk a long distance from the docking station to the nearest public transport -- either the subway or bus -- Oh said he believes it is "efficient."

Additionally, Oh addressed his alleged relationship to Myeong Tae-gyun, who claimed he played a decisive role in Oh's election as mayor in 2021 and broader political strategies. Responding to the lawmakers, Oh argued Myeong's claim is "nonsense," adding, "I've written a complaint." Oh criticized the lawmakers' questions about Myeong's claim as not being fitting for the setting of a government audit, arguing they are not a state-related affair or involve state support funds.