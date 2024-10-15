Home

The Korea Herald

Latest news

Most Popular

  1. 1

    Han Kang’s Nobel Prize opens new horizons for Korean literature

    Han Kang’s Nobel Prize opens new horizons for Korean literature
  2. 2

    Border tensions heighten as North Korea builds up drone incursion claims

    Border tensions heighten as North Korea builds up drone incursion claims
  3. 3

    South Korean military has ‘nothing to confirm’ on North Korea preparing border artillery corps to shoot

    South Korean military has ‘nothing to confirm’ on North Korea preparing border artillery corps to shoot
  4. 4

    Korean chipmakers should not repeat mistakes of Toshiba, Intel: ex-ministers

    Korean chipmakers should not repeat mistakes of Toshiba, Intel: ex-ministers
  5. 5

    Teacher suicides averaging 20 per year: data

    Teacher suicides averaging 20 per year: data
  1. 6

    '8 out of 10 foreign students willing to work in Korea'

    '8 out of 10 foreign students willing to work in Korea'
  2. 7

    Nobel Prize sparks policies aimed at revitalizing publishing industry

    Nobel Prize sparks policies aimed at revitalizing publishing industry
  3. 8

    Busan film fest ends with lingering controversy over streaming platform presence

    Busan film fest ends with lingering controversy over streaming platform presence
  4. 9

    [News Focus] Momentum builds for 3-way summit by end of year

    [News Focus] Momentum builds for 3-way summit by end of year
  5. 10

    Samsung Electronics sheds W90tr in market cap amid foreigners' selloff

    Samsung Electronics sheds W90tr in market cap amid foreigners' selloff
지나쌤

Drones seen in Pyongyang’s footage don’t seem South Korean: ADD

By Kim Arin

Published : Oct. 15, 2024 - 14:23

    • Link copied

South Korean lawmakers ask defense officials about North Korean drone claims in a session held Tuesday at the National Assembly in Seoul. (Yonhap) South Korean lawmakers ask defense officials about North Korean drone claims in a session held Tuesday at the National Assembly in Seoul. (Yonhap)

The head of the South Korean government agency for defense research and development said Tuesday the uncrewed aerial vehicles seen in footage released by North Korean state media do not seem to be South Korean.

“These UAVs do not seem distinctly South Korean, although there are similar-looking ones among commercial kinds as well as those developed (by the military),” Lt. Gen. Lee Kun-wan, president of the Agency for Defense Development, said in response to questions from lawmakers.

“They have the shape of the UAVs that North Korea sent to the South in 2014, and the Sky-09 UAV used in the North. So it’s hard to tell which,” he said.

“All we have access to is this footage released by North Korea, so any further analysis is kind of limited.”

He added that the UAVs in the North Korean news footage appeared different than those developed by the Agency for Defense Development.

In an announcement Friday, the North Korean Foreign Ministry claimed that South Korean UAVs carrying anti-Kim Jong-un leaflets had trespassed into Pyongyang three times this month.

Building on the claims, the North Korean leader’s sister Kim Yo-jong on Monday said that the South Korean military was “clearly behind the UAV incident in Pyongyang.”

The South Korean military said it would not confirm the claims raised by North Korea.

More from Headlines