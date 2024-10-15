Drones seen in Pyongyang’s footage don’t seem South Korean: ADD

Most Popular
-
1
Han Kang’s Nobel Prize opens new horizons for Korean literature
-
2
Border tensions heighten as North Korea builds up drone incursion claims
-
3
South Korean military has ‘nothing to confirm’ on North Korea preparing border artillery corps to shoot
-
4
Korean chipmakers should not repeat mistakes of Toshiba, Intel: ex-ministers
-
5
Teacher suicides averaging 20 per year: data
-
6
'8 out of 10 foreign students willing to work in Korea'
-
7
Nobel Prize sparks policies aimed at revitalizing publishing industry
-
8
Busan film fest ends with lingering controversy over streaming platform presence
-
9
[News Focus] Momentum builds for 3-way summit by end of year
-
10
Samsung Electronics sheds W90tr in market cap amid foreigners' selloff
Drones seen in Pyongyang’s footage don’t seem South Korean: ADDBy Kim Arin
Published : Oct. 15, 2024 - 14:23
The head of the South Korean government agency for defense research and development said Tuesday the uncrewed aerial vehicles seen in footage released by North Korean state media do not seem to be South Korean.
“These UAVs do not seem distinctly South Korean, although there are similar-looking ones among commercial kinds as well as those developed (by the military),” Lt. Gen. Lee Kun-wan, president of the Agency for Defense Development, said in response to questions from lawmakers.
“They have the shape of the UAVs that North Korea sent to the South in 2014, and the Sky-09 UAV used in the North. So it’s hard to tell which,” he said.
“All we have access to is this footage released by North Korea, so any further analysis is kind of limited.”
He added that the UAVs in the North Korean news footage appeared different than those developed by the Agency for Defense Development.
In an announcement Friday, the North Korean Foreign Ministry claimed that South Korean UAVs carrying anti-Kim Jong-un leaflets had trespassed into Pyongyang three times this month.
Building on the claims, the North Korean leader’s sister Kim Yo-jong on Monday said that the South Korean military was “clearly behind the UAV incident in Pyongyang.”
The South Korean military said it would not confirm the claims raised by North Korea.
More from Headlines
-
North Korea blows up sections of inter-Korean roads: JCS
-
Kim Jong-un charts military action over alleged drone incursion
-
Primary health care workforce expansion needed for future challenges: WHO