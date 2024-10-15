[Photo News] Kia turns ocean trash into trunk liner

Most Popular
[Photo News] Kia turns ocean trash into trunk linerBy Korea Herald
Published : Oct. 15, 2024 - 14:03
Kia has launched a special edition trunk liner for its EV3, crafted from recycled plastics gathered from the Great Pacific Garbage Patch. This eco-friendly product, created in partnership with the Dutch nonprofit The Ocean Cleanup, is the first of its kind in the automotive industry. Made from 40 percent marine plastic, the liner features a unique pattern inspired by the nets used to capture plastic debris in turbulent waters. The limited edition accessory will be available in select markets, including Europe. (Kia)
Korea Herald
