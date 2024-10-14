Bibimbap price continues to go up: data

The average price of bibimbap rose above 11,000 won ($8.10) in September, despite slowing inflation in food products in recent months, government data showed Monday.

According to data from the Korea Consumer Agency, a bowl of bibimbap in Seoul cost 11,038 won on average in September, up slightly from 10,962 won the previous month. The bibimbap price has been on the upward trend since first surpassing the 10,000-won mark in January last year.

Bibimbap and samgyetang were the only two dishes that saw prices go up from August to September, with the latter increasing from 17,038 won to 17,269 won a bowl.

Samgyetang's price has been going consistently going up since July 2022, surpassing the 17,000-won mark in August.

The KCA compiles the monthly average prices for eight major dining options in South Korea per region: the other six being gimbap, jajangmyeon, kalguksu, naengmyeon, kimchi-jjigae and samgyeopsal.

Gimbap was the only major dish that saw its price decline slightly, from 3,485 a roll in August to 3,462 won. In September, it was the same price as it was in June and July.

The other five dishes' prices remained stationary from August to September.