Bibimbap price continues to go up: data

Most Popular
-
1
Confusion over alleged S. Korean drone intrusion: Who's behind it?
-
2
South Korean military has ‘nothing to confirm’ on North Korea preparing border artillery corps to shoot
-
3
Han Kang’s Nobel Prize opens new horizons for Korean literature
-
4
K-pop song once recommended by Nobel laureate Han Kang returns to music charts
-
5
2 Filipinas who left pilot program cite overwork, excessive surveillance
-
6
SK heiress weds Chinese American entrepreneur
-
7
Riize speaks out on Seunghan’s return
-
8
[News Focus] Momentum builds for 3-way summit by end of year
-
9
Samsung Electronics sheds W90tr in market cap amid foreigners' selloff
-
10
Busan film fest ends with lingering controversy over streaming platform presence
Bibimbap price continues to go up: dataBy Yoon Min-sik
Published : Oct. 14, 2024 - 15:43
The average price of bibimbap rose above 11,000 won ($8.10) in September, despite slowing inflation in food products in recent months, government data showed Monday.
According to data from the Korea Consumer Agency, a bowl of bibimbap in Seoul cost 11,038 won on average in September, up slightly from 10,962 won the previous month. The bibimbap price has been on the upward trend since first surpassing the 10,000-won mark in January last year.
Bibimbap and samgyetang were the only two dishes that saw prices go up from August to September, with the latter increasing from 17,038 won to 17,269 won a bowl.
Samgyetang's price has been going consistently going up since July 2022, surpassing the 17,000-won mark in August.
The KCA compiles the monthly average prices for eight major dining options in South Korea per region: the other six being gimbap, jajangmyeon, kalguksu, naengmyeon, kimchi-jjigae and samgyeopsal.
Gimbap was the only major dish that saw its price decline slightly, from 3,485 a roll in August to 3,462 won. In September, it was the same price as it was in June and July.
The other five dishes' prices remained stationary from August to September.
More from Headlines
-
Border tensions heighten as NK builds up drone incursion claims
-
Korean chipmakers should not repeat mistakes of Toshiba, Intel
-
SLW program explores tech integration for better, happier urban lives