[Photo News] Mercedes for German embassy

[Photo News] Mercedes for German embassyBy Korea Herald
Published : Oct. 14, 2024 - 15:22
Mercedes-Benz Korea said Monday that its all-electric vehicle EQS 450 4 MATIC has been selected as the official diplomatic car for the Embassy of Germany in the country. Ambassador Georg Schmidt underlined the German embassy’s commitment to continuously upgrading its mobility for sustainability in Korea. In this photo, Schmidt (left) and Mercedes-Benz Korea CEO Mathias Vait pose with the newly appointed EV. (Mercedes-Benz Korea)
-
Korea Herald
-
Articles by Korea Herald
