Kim & Chang, Debevoise & Plimpton to host seminar on private equity disputes

Kim & Chang, Debevoise & Plimpton to host seminar on private equity disputesBy Park Jun-hee
Published : Oct. 14, 2024 - 14:10
South Korean law firm Kim & Chang and US law firm Debevoise & Plimpton will jointly host a seminar on private equity disputes on Oct. 28, according to the Seoul-based company on Monday.
The event will be held as part of the Seoul ADR Festival, which will take place from Oct. 28 to Nov. 1. The SAF is one of the most well-known alternative dispute resolution events hosted by the Korean Commercial Arbitration Board and co-organized by the Justice Ministry, the International Chamber of Commerce and the United Nations Commission on International Trade Law.
The two law firms' English-language forum "Arbitrating Private Equity Disputes" will open the five-day festival to cover topics including disputes against countries under investment treaties, disputes between general partners and limited partners, as well as those between asset managers and co-investors.
The sessions will be led by lawyers Tony Dymond and Lee Chul-won, with five other attorneys from each law firm participating as panelists.
"Disputes related to private equity are becoming more diverse. In terms of that, this seminar will be meaningful as participants will be able to hear experts' thoughts regarding these disputes," Yoon Byung-chol, who leads Kim & Chang's international arbitration team, said via a press release. on
