[Photo News] Annyeong Bali

Most Popular
-
1
Confusion over alleged S. Korean drone intrusion: Who's behind it?
-
2
South Korean military has ‘nothing to confirm’ on North Korea preparing border artillery corps to shoot
-
3
Han Kang’s Nobel Prize opens new horizons for Korean literature
-
4
K-pop song once recommended by Nobel laureate Han Kang returns to music charts
-
5
2 Filipinas who left pilot program cite overwork, excessive surveillance
-
6
SK heiress weds Chinese American entrepreneur
-
7
Riize speaks out on Seunghan’s return
-
8
[News Focus] Momentum builds for 3-way summit by end of year
-
9
Samsung Electronics sheds W90tr in market cap amid foreigners' selloff
-
10
Busan film fest ends with lingering controversy over streaming platform presence
[Photo News] Annyeong BaliBy Korea Herald
Published : Oct. 14, 2024 - 13:56
Daewoong Foundation, a scholarship foundation established by late Daewoong Pharmaceutical founder Yoon Young-hwan, said Monday that it has set up a Hangeul language school within Indonesia’s Bali Tourism Polytechnic in an effort to promote cultural exchange between the two countries. The program goes beyond language education, offering a comprehensive curriculum that includes lessons on Korean culture, career development and practical skills, all led by experienced Korean educators. The initiative, which is free of charge, also provides scholarships and work opportunities at Korean companies for top-performing students, helping them turn their interest in Korea into professional experiences. (Daewoong Foundation)
-
Korea Herald
-
Articles by Korea Herald
More from Headlines
-
Border tensions heighten as NK builds up drone incursion claims
-
Korean chipmakers should not repeat mistakes of Toshiba, Intel
-
SLW program explores tech integration for better, happier urban lives