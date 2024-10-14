[Photo News] Annyeong Bali

Daewoong Foundation, a scholarship foundation established by late Daewoong Pharmaceutical founder Yoon Young-hwan, said Monday that it has set up a Hangeul language school within Indonesia’s Bali Tourism Polytechnic in an effort to promote cultural exchange between the two countries. The program goes beyond language education, offering a comprehensive curriculum that includes lessons on Korean culture, career development and practical skills, all led by experienced Korean educators. The initiative, which is free of charge, also provides scholarships and work opportunities at Korean companies for top-performing students, helping them turn their interest in Korea into professional experiences. (Daewoong Foundation)