Home

The Korea Herald

Latest news

Most Popular

  1. 1

    Confusion over alleged S. Korean drone intrusion: Who's behind it?

    Confusion over alleged S. Korean drone intrusion: Who's behind it?
  2. 2

    South Korean military has ‘nothing to confirm’ on North Korea preparing border artillery corps to shoot

    South Korean military has ‘nothing to confirm’ on North Korea preparing border artillery corps to shoot
  3. 3

    Han Kang’s Nobel Prize opens new horizons for Korean literature

    Han Kang’s Nobel Prize opens new horizons for Korean literature
  4. 4

    K-pop song once recommended by Nobel laureate Han Kang returns to music charts

    K-pop song once recommended by Nobel laureate Han Kang returns to music charts
  5. 5

    2 Filipinas who left pilot program cite overwork, excessive surveillance

    2 Filipinas who left pilot program cite overwork, excessive surveillance
  1. 6

    SK heiress weds Chinese American entrepreneur

    SK heiress weds Chinese American entrepreneur
  2. 7

    Riize speaks out on Seunghan’s return

    Riize speaks out on Seunghan’s return
  3. 8

    [News Focus] Momentum builds for 3-way summit by end of year

    [News Focus] Momentum builds for 3-way summit by end of year
  4. 9

    Samsung Electronics sheds W90tr in market cap amid foreigners' selloff

    Samsung Electronics sheds W90tr in market cap amid foreigners' selloff
  5. 10

    Busan film fest ends with lingering controversy over streaming platform presence

    Busan film fest ends with lingering controversy over streaming platform presence
지나쌤

[Photo News] Hyundai helps disabled

By Korea Herald

Published : Oct. 14, 2024 - 13:54

    • Link copied

Hyundai Motor has donated two vehicles and 315 car seats for children to Hanlove, a welfare center for disabled people in Gwangju, Gyeonggi Province, to improve disabled children’s right to free mobility. According to the automaker, two Staria minivans -- one that has been redesigned to ease the on-boarding of wheelchairs with a simple mechanism and the other tailored to fit the physicals of children better than the original model -- were delivered to the welfare center on Friday. (Hyundai Motor Group)

More from Headlines