[Photo News] Hyundai helps disabled

[Photo News] Hyundai helps disabledBy Korea Herald
Published : Oct. 14, 2024 - 13:54
Hyundai Motor has donated two vehicles and 315 car seats for children to Hanlove, a welfare center for disabled people in Gwangju, Gyeonggi Province, to improve disabled children’s right to free mobility. According to the automaker, two Staria minivans -- one that has been redesigned to ease the on-boarding of wheelchairs with a simple mechanism and the other tailored to fit the physicals of children better than the original model -- were delivered to the welfare center on Friday. (Hyundai Motor Group)
Korea Herald
Articles by Korea Herald
