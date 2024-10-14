[Photo News] Hyundai helps disabled

Hyundai Motor has donated two vehicles and 315 car seats for children to Hanlove, a welfare center for disabled people in Gwangju, Gyeonggi Province, to improve disabled children’s right to free mobility. According to the automaker, two Staria minivans -- one that has been redesigned to ease the on-boarding of wheelchairs with a simple mechanism and the other tailored to fit the physicals of children better than the original model -- were delivered to the welfare center on Friday. (Hyundai Motor Group)