[Exclusive] Louis Vuitton VIPs invited to Jeju for luxury shopping

Louis Vuitton has invited Korean VIPs on an exclusive 10-day shopping trip to the five-star JW Marriott Jeju Resort & Spa, starting Oct. 23, according to sources with direct knowledge of the matter.

The French luxury house will pay for flights and accommodations for between 100 and 500 VIP guests, who will be asked to purchase at least one showcased item, among them the brand’s latest spring-summer 2025 collection revealed earlier this year.

It remains unclear exactly how many VIPs will board the plane to Jeju Island. Louis Vuitton Korea has not publicly disclosed how it selects the VIPs.