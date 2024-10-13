[Exclusive] Louis Vuitton VIPs invited to Jeju for luxury shopping

Most Popular
[Exclusive] Louis Vuitton VIPs invited to Jeju for luxury shoppingBy Choi Si-young
Published : Oct. 13, 2024 - 16:01
Louis Vuitton has invited Korean VIPs on an exclusive 10-day shopping trip to the five-star JW Marriott Jeju Resort & Spa, starting Oct. 23, according to sources with direct knowledge of the matter.
The French luxury house will pay for flights and accommodations for between 100 and 500 VIP guests, who will be asked to purchase at least one showcased item, among them the brand’s latest spring-summer 2025 collection revealed earlier this year.
It remains unclear exactly how many VIPs will board the plane to Jeju Island. Louis Vuitton Korea has not publicly disclosed how it selects the VIPs.
The brand’s largest-ever exclusive gathering on Jeju Island, a popular destination frequented by local as well as international travelers, comes as Louis Vuitton seeks a bigger presence in Korea. In April last year, Louis Vuitton held its first-ever fashion show in Korea on Jamsugyo, a bridge on the Han River that frequently hosts festivals and attractions.
The prefall show, which was also invitation-only, drew 1,600 people, including brand ambassador Hyein of K-pop girl group NewJeans and the chiefs of leading department stores: Lotte, Shinsegae, Hyundai and Galleria.
“Brands like Louis Vuitton go the extra mile to keep promoting its true color, the identity that sets it apart from its rivals. Exclusivity is what helps them to achieve that,” one source said of the upcoming event.
“The fact that Korea is a thriving market for luxury goods is all the more reason the country makes it to their top-priority list,” the source added.
According to market research firm Euromonitor International, retail luxury sales in Korea last year amounted to roughly 22 trillion won ($16.2 billion), nearly a 12 percent jump from the previous year, ranking the country seventh in the world.
[단독] 루이비통 VIP 제주로...이달 23일부터 10일간 비공개 ‘프라이빗 쇼핑’
세계적인 프랑스 명품 브랜드 루이비통이 이달 23일부터 내달 1일까지 국내 VIP 대상으로 일대일 맞춤형 ‘프라이빗 쇼핑’ 행사를 연다. 장소는 제주 서귀포시에 있는 5성급 호텔인 JW 메리어트 제주 리조트 & 스파로 확인됐다.
13일 본지 취재를 종합하면, 루이비통은 초청하는 VIP 100~500명의 항공과 숙박비 전부를 부담한다. 대신 VIP들은 행사 동안 루이비통 상품을 반드시 구매해야 한다. 올해 선보였던 ‘2025 봄·여름(SS) 컬렉션’을 포함한 신상품 등이 대상이다.
앞서 이번 비공개 행사가 이틀간 VIP는 물론 연예인 등 유명인과 언론인과도 함께 진행될 것이라는 관측은 사실과 다른 것으로 파악됐다. 행사에 참석하는 정확한 VIP 인원은 확인되지 않았다. 루이비통은 자사 VIP 선정기준을 구체적으로 공개한 적이 없다.
루이비통이 제주에서 대규모로 비공개 행사를 개최하는 건 이번이 처음이다. 가장 최근 행사로는 작년 4월 서울 잠수교 ‘프리폴(pre-fall) 패션쇼’가 있다. 가을·겨울(FW) 컬렉션 전에 열리는 이 행사는 루이비통의 최초 프리폴 쇼자 국내 첫 공식 패션쇼다. 롯데, 신세계, 현대, 갤러리아 등 국내 4대 백화점 대표를 비롯해 브랜드 앰버서더인 뉴진스 혜인을 포함해 총 1,600여명이 초청받았다.
한 명품 업계 관계자는 “명품 브랜드는 자신만의 고유한 색깔을 지키는 데 남다른 시간과 노력을 기울인다. 초청 인원으로 입장을 매번 제한하는 것은 그 일환”이라며 “한국 명품 시장의 규모나 성장세도 고객들과의 접점을 계속해서 늘리는 주요 이유 중 하나”라고 설명했다.
글로벌 리서치 기업 유로모니터에 따르면 작년 국내 명품 시장은 약 22조원 규모로 세계 7위 수준이다. 전년보다 약 12% 증가했다.
