Man is injured rescuing a driver from burning car

Local rescue authorities said passengers of a bus managed to rescue a person from a burning car, with one sustaining an injury in the process.

According to the Gyeongbuk Fire Service Headquarters, a sedan caught fire after colliding with a truck while backing up at the Goryeong junction in Goryeong-gun, North Gyeongsang Province, on the Gwangju-Daegu Expressway at around 9:13 a.m. on Oct.10.

Passengers on a passing tour bus came over and pulled the driver out of the burning car, and one passenger in his 60s sustained a second-degree burn to his face.

The fire was extinguished at around 9:55 a.m. The sedan was destroyed, causing 1.8 million won ($1,300) in property damage.

Authorities are investigating to determine the exact cause of the accident.