Aston Martin seeks bigger footing in Korean luxury car market

(from left) Marco Mattiacci, chief brand officer and commercial officer at Aston Martin; Greg Adams, regional president of Aston Martin Asia; and Gwon Hyuk-min, CEO and president of Britannia Auto, pose for a photo after a press conference held at a hotel in Incheon on Friday. (Aston Martin)

INCHEON -- Aston Martin, the ultraluxury British sports car brand known for its affinity with the James Bond franchise, plans to expand its presence in South Korea's booming high-end car market with a more proactive approach to marketing.

“This year marks the 111th anniversary of Aston Martin, but we are also celebrating another important milestone -- 10 years since our entry into Korea,” said Marco Mattiacci, chief brand officer and commercial officer of Aston Martin, during a press conference at a hotel in Incheon.

“This anniversary offers an opportunity to strengthen our ties with this fantastic country and renew our commitment to the passionate community of Aston Martin owners and many luxury car enthusiasts across Korea.”

According to Greg Adams, regional president of Aston Martin Asia, the iconic luxury brand, which had primarily focused on business engagements with Japan in the Asia-Pacific region, is now turning its attention to South Korea, a market that is more mature in terms of luxury consumption on a per capita basis than Japan or even the US.

In a bid to enhance its marketing efforts and customer service in the Korean market, Aston Martin has partnered with Britannia Auto, a dealership subsidiary under Deutsch Automobile Group.

“After opening the new Aston Martin showroom in Suwon in May, we opened another showroom in Seoul last month,” said Gwon Hyuk-min, CEO and president of Britannia Auto. Suwon, Gyeonggi Province, is located about an hour's drive south of Seoul.

“Aston Martin previously had limited opportunities to showcase its heritage and brand value. From now on, we will actively work to increase brand awareness.”

On the same day, the British automaker unveiled its new flagship two-seater sports car Vanquish.

The Vanquish has a 5.2-liter, twin-turbo V12 engine, capable of producing up to 835 horsepower and 1,000 newton-meters of torque without any hybrid or electric assistance. This is the most powerful internal combustion engine the company has ever built, providing immense in-gear acceleration and a top speed of 345 kilometers per hour -- the fastest among all Aston Martin models.

Mattiacci emphasized that this class-leading engine results from synergies between Aston Martin's Formula 1 and road car divisions. The carmaker returned to Formula 1 racing in 2021 after a pause of over 60 years, and has since analyzed performance data to develop more advanced engines.

Sam Bennetts, head of Q Special project sales for the APEC region and Tokyo, noted that the Vanquish’s aggressive yet elegant design is heavily inspired by Aston Martin’s deep connection to motorsports. The all-carbon fiber bodywork reduces weight, improves fuel efficiency and offers flexibility for design features like sharp-cut edges.

A significant departure from previous Aston Martin models is the customizable rear shield, which can be left as exposed carbon fiber for a modern aesthetic or painted to match the car body for a more traditional look.

The interior of the Vanquish is also highly customizable, allowing for a range of options, from small paint details to full-scale, bespoke engineering components.

Set to launch later this year, the exact price of the high-end sports car has yet to be revealed, though sources estimate the super-coupe will be priced at around $400,000 in the US.

In a surprise announcement, actor Lee Jin-wook, who recently starred in the third season of the Netflix series “Sweet Home,” appeared on stage as the new brand ambassador for Britannia Auto.

“We believe Lee’s profile can significantly boost our brand’s visibility here, especially with his role in the upcoming ‘Squid Game 2.’ Additionally, he owns an Aston Martin sports car, making him a perfect fit for us,” Adams told The Korea Herald.