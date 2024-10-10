[Weekender] 'Funsumerism': Buying should be fun.

Purchasing behavior is a complex decision-making process, but for some consumers, one factor plays a crucial role -- fun.

These individuals, known as "funsumers" in Korea, prioritize enjoyable and engaging experiences in all aspects of brand interaction, from buying products and attending events to social media consumption.

The long-term viability of this trend is questionable. Yet one thing seems certain: brands are constantly innovating to keep consumers entertained and, consequently, engaged through any means possible.

Brand mash-ups

At the core of this fun-driven buying trend lies retail products with creative and novel concepts, often realized through brand collaborations and playful twists on familiar items.

A college student in her 20s, Kim Ji-yeon, recently stumbled upon such a product when she stopped by a local corner store.

“For movie night with friends, I stopped by a convenience store merely to grab a bag of popcorn,” she said. “There, I found a popcorn trail mix with the Netflix logo. Since we were watching a Netflix movie that night, I thought, ‘why not?’”

Many consumers, like Kim, appeared to find the strategic collaboration between GS25 and Netflix intriguing.

As of August, the combined sales volume of these 33 Netflix-themed products has exceeded 11 million units since their launch in June last year, generating revenue of 35 million won ($26.3 million).

Instead of creating products that seamlessly integrate the brand identity of another, some companies resort to a quirky and unconventional appeal.

One example is the Bitcoin meal box. Released in May by convenience store chain E-Mart 24 in partnership with local cryptocurrency exchange operator Bithumb Korea, it included a coupon worth over 10,000 won ($7.60) in bitcoin.

The meal box, which totaled 30,000 units, sold out in less than two weeks despite initial expectations of it lasting more than three weeks.

Some brands have diversified beyond their original markets into other industries.

Since 2019, Daehan Flour Mills has featured its Gompyo polar bear character on a range of products, including beer, snacks and clothing.

Crossover collaborations that have become popular in recent years, whether in a positive or negative light, include air fresheners shaped like Jinro soju bottles, chocolate packaged in Malpyo shoe polish tins and body wash featuring the Seoul Milk logo.

While many consumers found these products humorous and endearing, their deceptive designs backfired as they inadvertently led to confusion for some.