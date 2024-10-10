[Herald Interview] Veteran stage actor and TV star take on billionaire role in musical 'Annie'

Veteran stage actor Nam Kyung-ju (left) and TV star Song Il-kook pose for photos during an interview held Monday in Seoul. (YNK Holdings) Veteran stage actor Nam Kyung-ju (left) and TV star Song Il-kook pose for photos during an interview held Monday in Seoul. (YNK Holdings)

Two actors with quite different track records are taking the role of a billionaire in the latest musical production of “Annie.” Nam Kyung-ju, known for his extensive career on the musical stage spanning over 40 years, and Song Il-kook, a TV star who discovered the musicals' charm in his 40s, share the role of Oliver Warbucks, who is known for his wealth, power, and evolving relationship with the titular character, Annie. In an interview with reporters on Monday, the two talked about the significance of the musical for them.

Nam Kyung-ju (YNK Holdings) Nam Kyung-ju (YNK Holdings)

For Nam, his first participation in the Korean production of the musical Annie in 1984 holds a special place in his memory. He played a supporting role and admired Choi Jong-won, who portrayed Oliver Warbucks with his shaved head. He recalled how captivating Choi, now 74, was on stage and how, as a young actor just starting his career, the 20-something Nam admired him, inspired by the thought that one day he, too, would take the role. Although he had largely forgotten about the musical after taking part in countless others, the 61-year-old has returned to "Annie," realizing that his long-forgotten dream has come true. For Song, known for his role in several popular TV series such as “Jumong” and the popular variety show, "The Return of Superman," where he appeared with his now-teenage triplets, musical theater remains a new adventure. Having debuted as a musical stage actor in "Broadway 42nd Street" in 2016, he said he still feels like a newcomer. “For one of the child actors who take the role of ‘Annie,’ it’s her fifth musical while it’s only my third in the period of nine years,” Song said. "Annie" is his third musical after “Broadway 42nd Street" and “Mamma Mia!.” He noted that he had auditioned for many roles he believed were out of his league. While he didn’t expect to succeed, he had faith in the process.

Song Il-kook (YNK Holdings) Song Il-kook (YNK Holdings)

"I have been exercising for a long time, so I always sign up for competitions and participate in them. The reason I do this is that it motivates me to work hard because of the competition. I didn’t just think about the end result; rather, I focused on working hard throughout the process and kept auditioning," Song said. "It seems that this opportunity was given to me through the process I've built over the years. So, 'Annie' is special to me. It is the culmination of nine years of effort," Song said.

Musical "Annie" (YNK Holdings) Musical "Annie" (YNK Holdings)