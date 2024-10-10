Most Popular
[Herald Interview] Veteran stage actor and TV star take on billionaire role in musical 'Annie'
Nam Kyung-ju and Song Il-kook portray Oliver Warbucks in latest productionBy Park Ga-young
Published : Oct. 12, 2024 - 16:01
Two actors with quite different track records are taking the role of a billionaire in the latest musical production of “Annie.”
Nam Kyung-ju, known for his extensive career on the musical stage spanning over 40 years, and Song Il-kook, a TV star who discovered the musicals' charm in his 40s, share the role of Oliver Warbucks, who is known for his wealth, power, and evolving relationship with the titular character, Annie.
In an interview with reporters on Monday, the two talked about the significance of the musical for them.
For Nam, his first participation in the Korean production of the musical Annie in 1984 holds a special place in his memory. He played a supporting role and admired Choi Jong-won, who portrayed Oliver Warbucks with his shaved head.
He recalled how captivating Choi, now 74, was on stage and how, as a young actor just starting his career, the 20-something Nam admired him, inspired by the thought that one day he, too, would take the role.
Although he had largely forgotten about the musical after taking part in countless others, the 61-year-old has returned to "Annie," realizing that his long-forgotten dream has come true.
For Song, known for his role in several popular TV series such as “Jumong” and the popular variety show, "The Return of Superman," where he appeared with his now-teenage triplets, musical theater remains a new adventure.
Having debuted as a musical stage actor in "Broadway 42nd Street" in 2016, he said he still feels like a newcomer.
“For one of the child actors who take the role of ‘Annie,’ it’s her fifth musical while it’s only my third in the period of nine years,” Song said. "Annie" is his third musical after “Broadway 42nd Street" and “Mamma Mia!.”
He noted that he had auditioned for many roles he believed were out of his league. While he didn’t expect to succeed, he had faith in the process.
"I have been exercising for a long time, so I always sign up for competitions and participate in them. The reason I do this is that it motivates me to work hard because of the competition. I didn’t just think about the end result; rather, I focused on working hard throughout the process and kept auditioning," Song said.
"It seems that this opportunity was given to me through the process I've built over the years. So, 'Annie' is special to me. It is the culmination of nine years of effort," Song said.
While the two reached this role through different career paths, both Nam and Song feel that the child actors in "Annie" are amazing.
“I don’t know how, but child actors these days are so different from when we were young. They are incredibly precise and fantastic in their physical performances -- sometimes to the point of being a little frightening,” Nam said.
"From what I saw on YouTube, I can guarantee that these child actors in Korean 'Annie' are the best compared to any other in the world," Song added.
The musical "Annie" is based on Harold Gray's novel "Little Orphan Annie" and features music by Charles Strouse. Since its Broadway debut in 1977, it has been performed in 32 countries, becoming a global classic.
Set during the Great Depression, "Annie" tells the uplifting story of a girl who never loses hope and her bond with the billionaire Oliver Warbucks. The musical follows Annie, an orphan who has kept her parents' letters for 11 years, along with the spirited adventures of the other children in the orphanage.
"Although it is set during the Great Depression, human emotions seem similar. In addition, I believe it offers significant insights into issues such as low birth rates and alternative family structures. It is a work that approaches these themes with hope," Nam added.
The Korean production "Annie," returning after five years, runs at Universal Arts Center in Gwangjin-gu, eastern Seoul until Oct. 27.
