[Well-curated] Zero-waste, ‘Aladdin’ pop-up, cutesy shop

A Cup of Dongji (Lee Jung-youn/The Korea Herald) A Cup of Dongji (Lee Jung-youn/The Korea Herald)

Reduce, reuse, rehydrate At A Cup of Dongji in Michuhol-gu, Incheon, you can enjoy a delicious drink while reflecting on the environment. Though it may seem like any other cafe with its warm wooden interior and sunlight pouring through large windows, A Cup of Dongji is a special space run by the zero-waste brand Sojunghan Everything. Here, you can explore a vegan menu and learn about resource-recycling methods. All dishes are vegan, with no eggs, butter or milk used. Drinks that usually require milk, such as lattes, are made with oat milk or soy milk. If you bring a tumbler, you can receive a 1,000-won discount. There is also a tumbler washing station for easy use. In one corner of the cafe, you can browse and purchase items made from recycled materials, such as pencils made from newspapers, notebooks made from reused paper and cups made from beer bottles. The cafe also offers various eco-friendly detergents and snacks and, as an eco-conscious establishment, it provides reusable glass and plastic straws instead of disposable ones.

Recycled goods are displayed at A Cup of Dongji. (Lee Jung-youn/The Korea Herald) Recycled goods are displayed at A Cup of Dongji. (Lee Jung-youn/The Korea Herald)

If you bring items such as bottle caps, milk cartons, paper shopping bags, broken umbrellas or discarded wires to the store, you can earn 50 points per item, with a daily maximum of 250 points. These points can be used when purchasing goods at the store. A Cup of Dongji is open Tuesday to Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., and on Sundays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. It is closed on Mondays.

An Aladdin pop-up store at The Hyundai Seoul in Yeouido. (Choi Si-young/The Korea Herald) An Aladdin pop-up store at The Hyundai Seoul in Yeouido. (Choi Si-young/The Korea Herald)

A whole new pop-up An Aladdin pop-up store will operate through Sunday at The Hyundai Seoul in Yeouido. The pop-up store, located on the fifth floor, anticipates the premiere of the Disney musical “Aladdin” on Nov. 22 at the Charlotte Theater in Jamsil. The film’s iconic magic lamp sits at the store entrance which leads to the Jasmine Room -- a small enclave decorated in the style of the original Disney film. The following room is the “A Whole New World” area, filled with items linked to the musical.

An Aladdin pop-up store at The Hyundai Seoul in Yeouido. (Choi Si-young/The Korea Herald) An Aladdin pop-up store at The Hyundai Seoul in Yeouido. (Choi Si-young/The Korea Herald)

Visitors taking photos at designated spots in the store will be able to collect “gold coins,” and a photo card featuring one of the musical performers will be given out randomly. Next to the pop-up store is Wish Wall. Anyone can write a wish on a card and the performers will select up to 10 cards. The wish writers, to be notified individually, will be invited to the musical between November and December. The show will run for six months starting Nov. 22. Tickets cannot be resold or transferred. The pop-up store is open from 10:30 a.m. to 8: 30 p.m.

Wiggle Wiggle Dosan (Wiggle Wiggle Dosan's official site) Wiggle Wiggle Dosan (Wiggle Wiggle Dosan's official site)

Wiggle Wiggle for all things cutesy If you're looking to shop for cute, quirky items, or want to snap a photo of the day and enjoy a fun outing with friends or loved ones, Wiggle Wiggle Dosan has you covered. This gigantic, four-story store is packed with an array of goods, from everyday essentials such as household items and stationery to kids' products, and even pet supplies. Each floor of Wiggle Wiggle Dosan offers something special in addition to the brand’s signature colorful, flashy yet adorable merchandise. On the first floor, alongside the products, you'll find photo booths where visitors can take four-cut pictures themed around the Wiggle Wiggle characters. After taking your photos, the booths provide discount coupons that can be used on Wiggle Wiggle products. The second floor is dedicated to goods for children and pets. Meanwhile, the third floor features a popular photo zone called the "upside down" room, where visitors can take playful photos in a space where the furniture is stuck to the ceiling. Be sure to check this zone out early, as there is often a long line of eager customers waiting for their turn. On the fourth floor, you'll find more goods along with even more adorable photo zones designed to look like spaces in a home. The area includes a bathroom with Wiggle Wiggle decor and a large sofa in a living room-like setting, a perfect spot for visitors to take photos or relax while exploring the store. Wiggle Wiggle Dosan also offers exclusive in-store merchandise that is not available online, along with special discounts. Note that the store does not accept cash; only cards and mobile payments such as Samsung Pay and Apple Pay are accepted. Wiggle Wiggle Dosan is open daily from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Wiggle Wiggle Dosan (Wiggle Wiggle Dosan's official site) Wiggle Wiggle Dosan (Wiggle Wiggle Dosan's official site)