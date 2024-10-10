[Breaking] South Korea's Han Kang wins 2024 Nobel literature prize

Most Popular
[Breaking] South Korea's Han Kang wins 2024 Nobel literature prizeBy Kan Hyeong-woo
Published : Oct. 10, 2024 - 20:16
South Korean author Han Kang has won the 2024 Nobel Prize in literature, clinching the country's first honor in one of the world's most prestigious literature awards.
The Nobel committee on Thursday called “her intense poetic prose that confronts historical traumas and exposes the fragility of human life.”
