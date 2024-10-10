Gyeonggi starts temperament tests on 'dangerous' dogs for ownership

Gyeonggi Province has initiated temperament tests for dogs with aggressive traits on Thursday, as part of the new ownership approval process aimed at enhancing public safety and promoting responsible ownership.

According to provincial government officials, the province's initial evaluation Thursday includes only three dogs, but a total of 549 registered dangerous dogs must be assessed within the next two weeks, as the six-month deadline for obtaining ownership permission approaches on Oct. 26.

The new initiative, which has been in effect since April 27, came in response to rising concerns over dog attacks in South Korea, where the number of reported dog attack cases reached 2,216 in 2022, as per the National Fire Agency.

Under this initiative, the government mandated that owners of dog breeds classified as dangerous must meet specific requirements before obtaining ownership approval from mayors or provincial governors.

The Animal Protection Act specifies that dangerous dog breeds include: the Tosa Inu, the American Pit Bull Terrier, the American Staffordshire Terrier, the Staffordshire Bull Terrier and the Rottweiler, along with any dogs that have previously attacked humans or other animals.

Owners who have registered their dogs, obtained liability insurance and had their dogs neutered or spayed can proceed with a temperament evaluation, which costs 250,000 won ($185). This evaluation, conducted by a panel of experts, including veterinarians, animal behavior correction specialists and trainers, determines the dog's suitability as a household pet.

Dogs that do not pass the initial evaluation are allowed one opportunity for re-evaluation. If a dog is deemed to pose a high risk to public safety, authorities may order it to be euthanized.

Owners who already have such dogs must comply with the requirements within six months of the plan’s implementation, while new dog owners are required to do so within the first month of acquiring dogs that are over two months old. Violators may face fines of up to 10 million won or imprisonment for up to one year.

The nation’s first temperament assessment began on Sept. 6 in South Chungcheong Province, with other provincial governments, including North Jeolla Province, Incheon and Jeju Island, following suit since last month.