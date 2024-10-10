North Korea already cut off inter-Korean roads in Aug.: JCS chief

Kim Myung-soo, the chairman of the South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff, salutes National Assembly members before a national defense committee meeting on Thursday. (Yonahp)

North Korea is already done blocking the inter-Korean passages as per leader Kim Jong-un’s instructions, South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff chief Adm. Kim Myung-soo said Thursday.

The JCS chairman was responding to National Assembly questions about the announcement by the North Korean army on Wednesday that all roads and railways leading to South Korea would be cut off and fortifications would be built in the border areas.

“North Korea began closing off the passages to the South under the direction of Kim Jong-un in December last year. They had already been completely blocked by August,” he said.

He said there were four passages connecting the North and South: the two railways of Donghae and Gyeongui along the east and west coasts, respectively; Arrowhead Hill in Gangwon Province; and Panmunjom, or the Truce Village, in the Joint Security Area.

”Of these, the JSA is heavily armed and under the close watch of the United Nations Command. North Korea laid landmines around Arrowhead Hill in April and completed removing the Donghae and Gyeongui railways in August,” he said.

He said the JCS believes the reasons behind the North Korean army sharing the plans for the construction with the UN Command were to “secure legitimacy” of its actions and to support leader Kim redefining the inter-Korean relationship as one of two hostile countries.

“Based on past patterns, we believe that the North Korean regime setting up blockades is intended to further its isolation and tighten internal controls,” he said.

The North Korean army said Wednesday it informed the US military about its plans to install fortifications in the border areas to “avoid any misunderstandings or accidental clashes.”

An expert with the US think tank Stimson Center assessed that the risks of a war in the Korean Peninsula are at the highest levels since the Korean War; the South Korean JCS chief said he disagreed.

Citing military intelligence, he said North Korea was not likely to start a war, adding that the South Korean military was “maintaining readiness for all possible scenarios.”

“The likelihood of North Korea starting a war is low, based on our intelligence,” he said, in response to a National Assembly member's question referencing the US expert's opinion.

The JCS chief said the top priorities of the South Korean military were to deter any war, defend the country and people with an overwhelming force, and secure victory in the event of a war.

”In peacetime, we are continuing vigilance in crisis management to deter any war.”