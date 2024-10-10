Infinite announces 15th anniversary concert tour

Infinite, one of the best-known second-generation K-pop groups, are set to hold a concert tour from December to March, in celebration of the boy band's 15th anniversary.

Via Infinite Company’s social media, the group announced the upcoming tour by revealing a teaser image containing the list of countries where concerts will be held.

The six-piece group will kick off the tour with three days of performances from Dec. 6-8 at KSPO Dome in Seoul.

They will continue the tour in Taipei, Taiwan on Dec. 21 and 22, Macao on Jan. 11 and 12, Jakarta, Indonesia on Jan. 18, Singapore on Feb. 7, Yokohama, Japan on Feb. 15 and 16, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia on Feb. 22 and Hong Kong on March 1.

Infinite, which had a hiatus of about five years as the bandmates served their compulsory military service and shuffled agencies, resumed group activities last year after leader Sung-kyu established Infinite Company for the group.

In the summer of 2023, Infinite released its seventh EP, "13egin," and had its first stand-alone concert in seven years as part of "Comeback Again," the group's Asian tour.

In July this year, Infinite sold out all 20,000 tickets for its first full-unit fan meeting in seven years, "Infinite Gathering 4."