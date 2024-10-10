Busan police part traffic to help pregnant woman to hospital

A pregnant woman in Busan approaches police officers in a patrol car to request help on Sept. 12, in this video posted on the official YouTube channel of the Busan police. (Busan Metropolitan Police Agency)

Police officers in Busan recently escorted a pregnant woman to a hospital to receive urgent medical care, officials revealed in a video posted Monday.

In a video posted on the official YouTube page of the Busan Metropolitan Police Agency, a woman in her 30s parked her car in front of a patrol car and ran toward the officers at around 7:20 p.m. on Sept. 12. Senior Patrolman Gwon Jeong-hwan -- who was at the scene -- said the woman was in her 13th week of pregnancy, and that she told him she was suffering from sudden severe abdominal pain.

Gwon and his fellow officers promptly contacted nearby hospitals, and with the streets still packed at rush hour, sounded the siren on their patrol car to part the traffic and get the woman to a hospital. They were able to get to the hospital in 15 minutes on a route that normally would have taken 32 minutes.

"I was glad to hear that both the woman and the baby are in good health," Gwon said.

The pregnant woman's husband later said it was thanks to the swift actions of the police that his family is safe, expressing his sincere gratitude.