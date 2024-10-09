[Albert Lucius] Tech-enabled entertainment: Lessons from Korean Wave

The Korean Wave, or Hallyu, is one of the most remarkable success stories in soft power and nation branding. With global icons like BTS and Blackpink leading the charge, this cultural phenomenon originated in a newly industrialized, economically struggling South Korea over 30 years ago.

While traditional concert revenues are significant, a 2023 report by Allied Market Research revealed that the K-pop events business generated approximately $8.1 billion in 2021, with projections estimating it could reach $20 billion within the next decade. As the market expands, artists and creators benefit, with around 75 percent of an artist‘s revenue today derived from concerts, making it a vital income stream as traditional revenue from record sales diminishes due to the rise of digital streaming.

However, the success of Hallyu was not an overnight phenomenon; it has been a carefully crafted journey over three decades. A crucial lesson from this cultural powerhouse is the role of technology as a key driver behind its success. The 1990s marked a digital revolution in South Korea, where online platforms became widely accessible. This shift from analog to digital opened new avenues for sharing music globally and laid the foundation for dynamic fan engagement, transforming consumption from a one-way street to an interactive experience.

K-pop has effectively leveraged various platforms, social media and live streaming to engage with fans like never before. Apps such as V Live and Weverse have allowed South Korean artists to connect with their audience in real time, fostering a sense of community and strengthening the bond between artists and fans. Similarly, in Indonesia, platforms like TipTip are emerging, providing local artists with opportunities to engage with their audiences through interactive features and live events, expanding their reach and connection with fans.

Watching the rise of Hallyu, it becomes evident that technology not only elevated K-pop to the global stage but also empowered artists to protect and control their creative legacies. In South Korea, strong intellectual property protection became the backbone of this success, enabling creators to fully benefit from their work. This empowerment of artists was instrumental in fostering a vibrant, engaged fan base that transcends geographical boundaries.

Technology‘s impact on K-pop extends beyond artist protection; it has opened new revenue streams that were previously unimaginable. K-pop artists now generate significant income through concerts, merchandise, digital content and brand sponsorships. Fan community platforms have become essential for artists to engage directly with their audience while monetizing exclusive content and merchandise.

As the Korean Wave‘s success illustrates, the lessons learned can be applied globally, especially in emerging markets like Indonesia, where challenges are similar to those South Korea faced in its early days. Monetization in these regions has historically relied heavily on concerts and traditional methods. However, the rise of technology provides an opportunity to broaden avenues for artists.

The experiences of global companies show that understanding local market dynamics is essential for success. For example, many platforms have faced challenges in Indonesia due to the lack of access to credit cards for 90 percent of the population. Tailored payment solutions and efficient logistics systems are necessary to ensure fans receive their favorite merchandise quickly and affordably. Furthermore, technology redefines accessibility; artists can now connect with fans without crossing oceans, and fans can experience their favorite performers as if they were in the front row through online live features.

In essence, the Korean Wave demonstrates that localization is not just about adapting to a market; it‘s about revolutionizing the entertainment landscape to ensure that every fan, regardless of location, feels connected and engaged. This transformation is deeply rooted in understanding and serving local needs, marking a new era of connectivity and cultural engagement driven by technology.

Albert Lucius

Albert Lucius is founder and CEO of TipTip, a platform dedicated to empowering creators and communities. The views expressed here are the writer’s own. -- Ed.

(Asia News Network)