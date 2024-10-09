Korea added to key bond index

South Korea finally succeeded in joining the World Government Bond Index, a global benchmark measuring the performance of sovereign fixed income. The inclusion is expected to draw in passive funds worth over $56 billion.

The WGBI, managed by Financial Times Stock Exchange Russell, is one of the three key government bond indices, along with the Bloomberg-Barclays Global Aggregate Index and JP Morgan Government Bond Index-Emerging Markets. It is tracked by global funds worth over $2.5 trillion.

FTSE Russell announced its market classification Wednesday, including Korea in the index. Korea has been on the watchlist for nearly two years, since September 2022. The announcement is issued semiannually in March and September.

“South Korean government bonds will be included in the FTSE World Government Bond Index effective with November 2025 index profiles and phased in over a one-year period, on a quarterly basis,” an announcement from the index operator read.

FTSE Russell stated that local market authorities have implemented “several initiatives intended to improve the accessibility of South Korean government bonds for international investors,” facilitating the fulfillment of the market accessibility criteria.

More specifically, the operator pointed to local authorities’ efforts to allow third-party foreign exchange, the extension of won-dollar trading hours, the launch of connectivity with International Central Securities Depositories and more as positive developments.

Korea is expected to be weighted 2.2 percent on the index, based on the size of the sovereign fixed income for the time being. Though the weight could differ at the time of the actual inclusion, it is not likely to experience a major change, an official from the Finance Ministry explained.

"The size of the state-issued bonds does not change much. It is safe to say that Korea will take up over 2 percent of weight on the index at the time of the inclusion," the official said.

The concentration is the ninth-largest among the 26 countries, following 40.4 percent of the US, 10.2 percent of Japan, 9.7 percent of China, 6.7 percent of France, 6 percent of Italy, 5.2 percent of Germany, 4.8 percent of the UK and 4 percent of Spain.

With the 2.2 percent weight, the inclusion will attract an inflow of funds of $56 billion, according to the Finance Ministry. The ministry projected the inclusion of the WGBI would attract an inflow of foreign funds, stabilizing the interest rate and bringing down the financing costs for the government and companies.

As interest rates and bond prices have an inverse relationship, the inflow of investments on fixed income would lead to an effect of a 0.2-0.4 percent rate cut, according to the Korea Institute of Finance's speculation in December last year.

The ministry also speculated that the enlistment would increase liquidity for the foreign exchange market.

“Furthermore, the WGBI is a credible index in the global financial market. The inclusion proves the integrity of Korea’s financial market, boosting its international credibility of Korea’s financial market,” the official elaborated.

Along with the announcement on the fixed income classification, FTSE Russell also released the categorization on equity markets. Korea’s stock market has maintained the Developed Market status, the highest in the four-tier system, since 2009.

Despite concerns that the country’s short selling ban could threaten its status, Korea was able to retain the Developed Market classification. In mid-June, Korea extended its short sales ban to March next year.

However, the index operator pointed out that further clarification on the ban is “critical” for Korea to maintain its status in the next round of evaluations set for release in March.

“The extended ban was not well received by the international investment community. Its absence is also seen to reduce the efficiency of stock borrowing mechanisms and impacts general market liquidity and price discovery,” the announcement read.

“Greater clarification on some aspects of the regulation is still required to create a workable solution.”