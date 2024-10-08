[Herald Design Forum] Wilmotte highlights natural light for Centre Pompidou Seoul

“The 63 Building is a major landmark in Seoul. It will soon become an icon that promotes the Centre Pompidou Seoul," said Jean-Michel Wilmotte, the celebrated French architect, during a session at the Herald Design Forum 2024.

The 76-year-old architect -- with three offices in Paris, one in Nice, two in Italy, one in London and one in Seoul -- has been chosen to refurbish 15,000 square meters of the Yeouido skyscraper, from the underground level to the fourth floor above ground, for the Centre Pompidou branch in Seoul, set to open in 2025.

“We got rid of the commercial spaces in the building. The structure is 83 meters wide. Glass panels has been used so that it can receive natural sunlight during the day. In the night, it’s going to function as a light box,” described Wilmotte in French.

There will be a big garden inside and following the path will lead to the space expanded with a lot of natural light. In the center will be a Jean Dubuffet artwork. The ceiling is designed without traditional lighting fixtures, but natural light will pour in through an open central area.

In addition to the Centre Pompidou project, Wilmotte has also carried out several projects in Korea, such as the design training center at Dongduk Women’s University and ongoing residential projects such as the Yeouido Gongjak Apartment Redevelpoment project in Seoul and Haeundae Tower in Busan.

Talking about his experience working in Korea, he said, "It was an amazing, wonderful experience I worked in Seoul with Korean people. I've had amazing encounters working in Korea for 20 years."