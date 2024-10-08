Man at center of first lady's election interference allegation roils politics

Allegations that First Lady Kim Keon Hee interfered with the ruling party's candidate nominations ahead of April's general elections are stirring up the political landscape in South Korea -- and in the center is a pollster who claims he "advised" President Yoon Suk Yeol.

Pollster Myeong Tae-gyun became the center of attention after a local online media outlet reported that he had connections with the presidential couple and played a role in the ruling People Power Party's nominations ahead of the April elections.

Considered a "key player in the alleged interference in the election," he claimed that he frequently visited Yoon's Seocho-dong residence in Seoul during the 2022 presidential election and offered political advice, according to an interview conducted by a local news report Monday.

Myeong is also reported to have recommended the president appoint Choi Jae-hyung, former head of the National Audit Office, as prime minister.

Giving the president political advice such as "the use of a person in power should be like clothes" meaning that there are clothes that need to be changed every day and coats that need to be changed every season, Myeong also claimed that he was offered a position in the presidential transition committee and a government post, but declined.

Myung claimed he played a significant role in unifying the presidential candidates in the conservative bloc of Yoon and then his counterpart Ahn Cheol-soo.

Myung added that "the regime would be jeopardized if (prosecutors) started investigating him," saying that Yoon will be impeached within a month once the probe is initiated, implying he has a critical smoking gun that would threaten the Yoon administration.

He also revealed that the first lady had offered to join the presidential committee but refused and that he had exchanged texts with her even after the presidential inauguration.

The first lady is currently facing allegations that she sent a Telegram message to then-five-term lawmaker Rep. Kim Young-sun telling her to run in a different constituency ahead of the April 10 general elections, sparking controversy over her inappropriate interference in the polls and party affairs.

Kim Young-sun and Myeong's connection runs back to 2022 when the prosecution suspects the former People Power Party lawmaker sent some 90 million won ($67,000) to Myeong in dozens of payments since being elected to parliament during the June 2022 by-elections.

Without any official comment from the government, a high-ranking official from the presidential office is reported to have declined the allegations surrounding the presidential couple, saying that Myeong had met with Yoon a few times before being inaugurated, but there was no meeting or communication after he took office.

The official also disputed Myeong's claim, according to the report, that he was offered a position on the transition committee and a public office.