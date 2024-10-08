Surge in military enlistment among medical students

The number of medical students opting for military enlistment instead of continuing their medical studies has surged, surpassing 1,000, in response to the government's decision to expand medical school quotas, government data showed Tuesday.

Data obtained by Rep. Jin Sun-mee of the main opposition Democratic Party of Korea from the Ministry of Education reveals that as of Aug. 23, military leave had been granted to 1,059 students from 37 of the nation's 40 medical schools. This excludes three universities that did not submit data. The figures represent a 6.5-fold increase from last year's count of 162 students taking military leave.

Traditionally, South Korean medical students fulfill their mandatory military service as military doctors after obtaining their medical licenses, a role that entails a 39-month service period. However, in protest against the government's policy to increase medical school quotas, many students opt to take leaves of absence and enlist as active-duty soldiers, with a service period of 18 months instead.

This trend could potentially lead to shortages in the military doctor supply, observers say. The mass exodus from medical schools also could threaten to lower the usual annual output of about 3,000 new doctors, critical to the country's health care infrastructure.

"The government must urgently open a dialogue with the students to address and resolve these issues," Jin said.

Over 15,000 students at medical schools across the country have applied for a leave of absence and boycotted classes since February in protest of the policy to increase medical school admissions by 2,000 starting next year. As of Aug. 23, data from 37 medical schools indicates that only 3,693 students have registered for classes, which represents just 19.1 percent of the total 19,374 medical students nationwide.

In response, the Education Ministry on Sunday said it will temporarily allow medical students to take a leave of absence on the condition they return to school next year. While reaffirming its stance that taking leave to show solidarity is not a valid reason, the ministry said its temporary measure is aimed, in part, at normalizing education. However, the ministry warned that students who fail to return next year would face penalties, including possible expulsion.