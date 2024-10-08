Shortening med school education from 6 to 5 years stirs debate

The debate over shortening the medical school curriculum from the current six to five years to bridge the gap in the supply of new doctors has further heightened, as the medical community upped the ante Tuesday, criticizing it as an attempt to deteriorate the quality of education.

The Education Ministry floated the idea on Sunday to normalize education at medical schools. The ministry said it would flexibly shorten the curriculum so that striking medical students on leave could become doctors "in due time."

The measure, however, was met with heavy backlash from doctors. They argue it goes against equipping future doctors with the knowledge and skills to deal with human lives.

"Students will have to retake the course. It seems like the government doesn't know what medical education is," Kang Hee-gyung, a medical professor specializing in pediatric kidney transplantation at Seoul National University Hospital, told The Korea Herald.

Park Dan, who heads the emergency committee of the Korean Intern Resident Association, said the Education Minister is "leading the way in undermining the quality of medical education."

Five medical associations -- including the Korean Medical Association, Medical Professors of Korea and the Korean Association of Medical Colleges -- issued a joint statement late Monday that the measure is a "poor thought-out solution to forcefully fit the academic calendar."

"Education at medical schools now is already abnormal, but (the government) is implementing policies that will worsen the quality of education."

In stark contrast at Monday's parliamentary audit at the National Assembly, Health Minister Cho Kyoo-hong said he was "open to the idea" if it does not lower the quality of education.

"The most important thing is to ensure the quality of medical education. If it is possible to shorten without compromising its quality, then I would not oppose it," he told lawmakers when asked about his ministry's stance on the plan.

"The two ministries have not talked about the idea, but the scheme appears to reflect the Education Ministry's efforts to prevent the void in future doctors and resolve difficulties in scheduling the academic calendar," Cho added.