Travel agencies rush fall tourism products as fall foliage expected to arrive early

With the country experiencing chilly fall weather in recent days, peak fall foliage will arrive a little earlier than last year.

According to WeatherI -- a Korea Meteorological Administration-associated weather forecasting company -- the first autumn leaves were spotted at Seoraksan, one of the highest mountains on the Korean Peninsula, spanning over multiple cities and counties in Gangwon Province, on Sept. 29, two days ahead of 2023.

The weather company added that the country’s central regions will see their first fall foliage between Oct. 15 to 17, while the fall colors are scheduled to spread throughout Jirisan and the southern provinces from Oct. 14 to 24.

The first fall foliage marks the time when more than 20 percent of the leaves of the mountains change their colors for fall.

For those who are itching to go leaf peeping, mid-to-late October will present great views of colorful mountains, according to the weather forecaster.

Though the vivid hues of the season are most spectacular from late October through early November, many South Korean mountains’ peak dates for fall foliage will not go past November.

Meanwhile, local travel agencies are rushing to release autumn-themed tourism products.

Hanatour, Korea’s leading travel agency, offers a fall foliage-themed tour to Naejangsan National Park in North Jeolla Province. The iconic spot has a spectacular panoramic view of the entire Naejangsan ridge and Foliage Tunnel, a long archway stretching from the park’s entrance to Naejangsa, a Buddhist temple lined with over 100 maple trees on either side of the road.

Another package presents the chance to witness fall foliage at Seoraksan while mountain trekking.

Both programs are set to take place on Friday.

Korail Tourism Development, a subsidiary of the Korea Railroad Corp., is set to present six train trips to cities (and counties) in Gangwon Province and the Jeolla Provinces this fall.

While the earliest fall foliage trip heads to Taebaek of Gangwon Province on Saturday, other programs will begin on Oct. 25, according to a Korail Tourism Development official.