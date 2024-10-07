Mutts strut alongside dog-loving Seoulites

Participants of the Slow Marathon with Pets and their companion pets walk along the Jamsu Bridge -- a submersible bridge connecting Yongsan and Seocho -- on Sunday. (Park Hae-mook/The Korea Herald)

Finding a moment of respite from their busy lives in the bustling city, some 2,500 pet owners and their 500 canine companions flocked to Sebitseom Banpo Han River in southern Seoul on Sunday to participate in the Slow Marathon with Pets.

The marathon -- held under the inaugural Wellness Seoul 2024 event hosted by Herald Media Group, the publisher of The Korea Herald and Herald Business -- invited participants and their dogs to walk or jog leisurely side by side along the Han River.

The event, which aimed to promote a healthier and more balanced lifestyle, awarded medals to all participants.

Daewoo Engineering & Construction Chairman Jung Won-ju, who doubles as chairman of Herald Corp., Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon, Herald Corp. CEO and publisher Choi Jin-young and Olympic marathon silver medalist Lee Bong-ju were among those in attendance.

Even before the event started at 2 p.m., vibrant energy and excitement pulsed along the Jamsu Bridge -- a submersible bridge connecting Yongsan and Seocho -- the starting line of the marathon at noon, as families and friends gathered to explore with their pets and mix with the crowd. From small to large breeds to dachshund puppies, golden retrievers and Welsh corgis, dogs wagging their tails and barking in greeting enlightened the atmosphere.

As the emcee signaled the start of the eight-kilometer-long journey, the attendees and their companion pets set off. Several dogs began to pace up from the beginning, eager to run faster than their peers. Others ambled or rode the pet strollers, reveling in the autumn breeze and lush greenery.

Taking in the stimulating surroundings, some pets also stopped to sniff the ground or nearby plants or greet other dogs. During the marathon, participants stopped at designated photo spots to take pictures and feed their pets snacks and water.

Walking alongside furry friends, Oh promised to try his best to protect pets in the city, explaining that the Seoul Metropolitan Government has designated October 4 as the "Seoul Animal Welfare Day."

"In line with the rise in the number of pet owners, I hope that this will lead to a corresponding development in pet culture and values," the Seoul Mayor said.

Marathoner Lee, who has raised a companion dog for 11 years, expressed hopes of having more "pet-friendly spaces" to enhance the quality of life for dogs and their owners.