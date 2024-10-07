38 Koreans murdered in Philippines since 2015: report

More South Koreans were murdered in the Philippines than in any other Asia-Pacific nation from 2015 to June, according to government data released Monday.

A total of 86 South Koreans were murdered in the region -- excluding Korea -- according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs data submitted to Rep. Kim Yeong-bae of the main opposition Democratic Party of Korea. Thirty-eight Koreans were killed in the Philippines, far surpassing the second-highest count of 13 that were murdered in Japan.

China followed with five murders and the rest of the countries combined for 30.

In terms of all violent crimes, including murder, robbery, rape, sexual assault, kidnapping and assault, China led all countries with 1,119 cases in the same period. The Philippines followed with 451, and Japan with 148.

The Philippines also led in the number of robberies of South Koreans with 102, ahead of China's 19 and Japan's three.

The Southeast Asian island nation is the fourth most popular destination for Koreans. According to a 2023 report by the Korea Culture and Tourism Institute, 42.9 percent of the overseas tourism by locals was to Japan, followed by 21.7 percent to Vietnam, 8.4 percent to Thailand and 5.5 percent to the Philippines.

Kim said the ministry and the foreign missions of South Korea should play a bigger role in protecting Koreans from crime abroad. He pointed out that the country should have been more active in procuring the suspect behind the kidnap and murder of 53-year-old Korean businessman Jee Ick-joo in 2016 in the Philippines.

The main suspect, dismissed Filipino police officer Rafael Dumlao, has remained on the run since the Filipino court sentenced him to a life sentence without parole. He had been tried without physical detention after an earlier ruling by the lower court acquitted him of charges.