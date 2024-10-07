Ex-president's daughter investigated for drunk driving accident

Members of the media await Moon Da-hye, daughter of former President Moon Jae-in, in front of the Seoul Yongsan Police Station on Monday, in anticipation of her possible appearance. (Yonhap)

The daughter of previous President Moon Jae-in has come under investigation by police concerning a drunk driving accident, which has sparked criticism from the conservative bloc against the liberal president that had called driving under the influence of alcohol "an action that amounts to murder."

Seoul Yongsan Police Station said that 40-year-old Moon Da-hye drove her car into a taxi at around 2:50 a.m. Saturday in Itaewon-dong, Seoul, while driving drunk. Moon's blood alcohol content level was 0.14 percent, which is significantly higher than the 0.08 percent at which one's license may be revoked.

The accident caused a minor injury to the driver of the taxi.

The Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency said in Monday's briefing that she took a BAC test at the scene and accompanied police to a nearby police station. Officials did not have particular trouble communicating with her, and she was sent home after the initial investigation, as is customary for drunk driving incidents.

Surveillance footage shows that shortly before the accident, Moon was visibly staggering as she entered her Hyundai Casper that was given to her this year by her father. It is presumed she drove the car for at least 400 meters, according to the footage.

She is also suspected by local media of a traffic light violation and illegal parking, although investigations specifically on these issues have not been launched as of yet. Police did not comment directly on the matter, saying the drunk driving investigation is still underway.

The officials are currently undecided on the exact date of Moon making an appearance before investigators for questioning.

Moon is currently under investigation by the prosecution for her alleged part in suspected favoritism in the hiring of her ex-husband by Thai Eastar Jet in 2018, when the senior Moon was president and the couple were still married. Prosecutors raided her Seoul home and office on Aug. 30 and intend to summon her for questioning.

Her drunk driving prompted lawmakers from the conservative ruling party to launch a barrage of attacks against the former president and the liberal main opposition Democratic Party of Korea, the senior Moon's former party.

Rep. Choo Kyung-ho, the floor leader of the ruling People Power Party, pointed out that it was Moon Jae-in who said that "drunk driving is not a mistake but what amounts to murder." "Should Ms. Da-hye be an exception? Who among the people would think so?"

He criticized the incident as being “typical DP,” saying the opposition party applies high moral standards to others but not to their own.

Another member of the ruling party, Rep. Kim Jang-kyom said that Moon Da-hye should have listened to her father, "even though her father says a lot of nonsense."

The main opposition party remained mum for the most part, not releasing an official statement as of Monday. Floor Leader Rep. Park Chan-dae said that his party could not have a different opinion than the general public about drunk driving, and that it should not be tolerated.