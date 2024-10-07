Regulator to begin probe into TikTok over potential violation of personal data law

TikTok's logo is seen in this image captured from its website. (Yonhap)

South Korea's media regulator is set to look into TikTok over a potential violation of the nation's personal data protection law, an official at the regulator said Monday.

TikTok is accused of automatically requiring its users to receive advertisements, instead of letting users give their consent to receive such content under the Korean law, according to industry sources.

The Korea Communications Commission suspects that TikTok may be violating the Act on Promotion of Information and Communications Network Utilization and Data Protection and will soon launch a probe into the video sharing platform, the KCC official said.

"We believe there is a problem with TikTok's terms of service and application in getting clear informed consent from its users," the official said.

TikTok, owned by Chinese company ByteDance, is also suspected of not sharing the full content of its terms of service and privacy policy with its users when they join the platform.

Under related law, platform companies must allow freedom to users to decide whether they will receive marketing or advertisement content and get "clear" consent from users in advance to send out such content.

Those who violate the law can be subject to a fine of up to 30 million won ($22,279). (Yonhap)