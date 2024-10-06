Can Jennie break the K-pop solo artist slump?

All eyes are on Jennie of Blackpink as she prepares to release her new solo single, "Mantra," on Oct. 11 -- her first release since "You & Me" came out a year ago. Amid the recent struggles of her fellow female K-pop solo artists, many wonder if an idol as successful as Jennie can break the current slump.

Several female K-pop soloists, such as Chungha, Somi and Sunmi, have recently been unable to replicate their past chart successes domestically and internationally.

Chungha, known for hits like "Roller Coaster" and "Gotta Go," has seen less impact with her recent work. While "Eenie Meenie," released in March, gained some attention, peaking at No. 56 on the Gaon Digital Chart, the track "Algorithm," released in August, failed to make an impact globally.

Somi's "Fast Forward" reached No. 10 on the Billboard World Digital Song Sales chart in August 2023, but "Ice Cream," released a year later, didn’t perform as strongly as her previous work.

Similarly, Sunmi’s latest single "Balloon in Love" fell short of the top-tier rankings, in sharp contrast to the success of her earlier songs "Gashina" and "Pporappippam."

However, Jennie could buck the trend, given Blackpink's immense popularity and her new partnership with Columbia Records -- the major American label behind global pop stars like Beyonce and Adele -- experts said.

"I personally think that anything Blackpink does becomes a sensation now. Their success is guaranteed because their skills have already been proven, so whenever they release something, it’s bound to succeed,” a local entertainment company official said.

This was exemplified by Lisa, another Blackpink member, whose single "Rockstar" debuted at No. 70 on the Billboard Hot 100 and No. 4 on the Billboard Global 200 in June.