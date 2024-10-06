Most Popular
Can Jennie break the K-pop solo artist slump?By Kim Jae-heun
Published : Oct. 6, 2024 - 18:02
All eyes are on Jennie of Blackpink as she prepares to release her new solo single, "Mantra," on Oct. 11 -- her first release since "You & Me" came out a year ago. Amid the recent struggles of her fellow female K-pop solo artists, many wonder if an idol as successful as Jennie can break the current slump.
Several female K-pop soloists, such as Chungha, Somi and Sunmi, have recently been unable to replicate their past chart successes domestically and internationally.
Chungha, known for hits like "Roller Coaster" and "Gotta Go," has seen less impact with her recent work. While "Eenie Meenie," released in March, gained some attention, peaking at No. 56 on the Gaon Digital Chart, the track "Algorithm," released in August, failed to make an impact globally.
Somi's "Fast Forward" reached No. 10 on the Billboard World Digital Song Sales chart in August 2023, but "Ice Cream," released a year later, didn’t perform as strongly as her previous work.
Similarly, Sunmi’s latest single "Balloon in Love" fell short of the top-tier rankings, in sharp contrast to the success of her earlier songs "Gashina" and "Pporappippam."
However, Jennie could buck the trend, given Blackpink's immense popularity and her new partnership with Columbia Records -- the major American label behind global pop stars like Beyonce and Adele -- experts said.
"I personally think that anything Blackpink does becomes a sensation now. Their success is guaranteed because their skills have already been proven, so whenever they release something, it’s bound to succeed,” a local entertainment company official said.
This was exemplified by Lisa, another Blackpink member, whose single "Rockstar" debuted at No. 70 on the Billboard Hot 100 and No. 4 on the Billboard Global 200 in June.
Jennie, with her global reputation and association with Blackpink, one of the most successful K-pop groups in the world, has already achieved significant solo success.
Her 2019 debut solo single, "Solo," quickly topped the domestic charts and earned accolades on music shows, while internationally, it solidified her star power. "You & Me" further boosted her global appeal, breaking into the UK Official Singles Chart Top 40 and ranking highly on Billboard's Global 200.
Music critic Lim Hee-yun highlighted that the recent slump among K-pop solo artists mainly affects those who either did not belong to popular groups or whose peak popularity has passed.
“For solo artists, unless they were previously part of a successful group and can leverage that brand power, there’s often a limit to their success. Major agencies have created strong fan-building systems for groups, making it difficult for solo artists to thrive outside these networks,” Lim said.
Jennie could also gain from her partnership with Columbia Records as well as the increased visibility generated by her appearance in the HBO series "The Idol."
Jennie enjoys a higher level of recognition in the US compared to many other K-pop idols. Last year, in addition to starring in "The Idol," she collaborated with renowned pop artists such as The Weeknd and Lily-Rose Depp. These collaborations saw success on the Billboard charts, debuting at No. 14 on the Billboard Hot R&B Songs chart and peaking at No. 51 on the Billboard Hot 100. Additionally, as a Chanel ambassador, her visibility in the U.S. far exceeds that of a typical K-pop idol.
"Collaborating with Columbia Records and promoting her music on popular American talk shows and other mainstream platforms could yield significant success," said Lim.
