Seoul revises pilot program for Filipina domestic workers after initial trial

Seoul revises pilot program for Filipina domestic workers after initial trialBy Yonhap
Published : Oct. 6, 2024 - 11:37
The Seoul city government said Sunday it has revised its pilot program for providing Filipina domestic workers to households, following about a month of the program's implementation.
The revisions, made during meetings between the labor ministry and other relevant parties, will take effect this month to address issues that arose during the initial phase of the program, such as some workers leaving their workplaces without authorization.
Key amendments include changes to the payment system, allowing workers the option to receive their wages twice a month instead of once. For workers serving two households, efforts will be made to assign homes close to each other to reduce travel time. Additionally, the workers will be provided with designated break areas during their shifts.
One notable change is the removal of the requirement for workers to voluntarily report their safe return home by 10 p.m. following requests from the Filipina workers themselves.
The labor ministry is also considering extending the workers' stay, which currently aligns with the program's seven-month period, in collaboration with the Embassy of the Philippines.
"We have actively incorporated feedback from the field after thoroughly reviewing the program," Kim Sun-soon, director of Seoul City's Women and Family Policy Division, said. She stressed the city's commitment to creating a comfortable working environment that provides autonomy for the workers while addressing concerns like unauthorized departures.
The pilot program, launched last month, involves 100 Filipina domestic workers providing child care and household services to South Korean households with children aged 12 or below, as well as expecting parents, to help alleviate the growing child care burden. (Yonhap)
