N. Korea's Kim, China's Xi exchange messages marking 75 years of relations

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (left) and Chinese President Xi Jinping take a walk at the Kumsusan State Guesthouse in Pyongyang on June 21, 2019. (KCNA)

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and Chinese President Xi Jinping pledged to further develop relations between the two countries as they exchanged messages marking the 75th anniversary of relations, state media reported Sunday.

Kim said in the message to Xi that it aligns "with the fundamental interests of the two countries to invariably carry forward and develop the DPRK-China friendship with a long history and good traditions," according to the Korean Central News Agency.

DPRK stands for the North's official name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.

"Our Party and the government of the Republic will steadily strive to consolidate and develop the friendly and cooperative relations between the DPRK and China as required by the new era," Kim said.

Xi said in his message to Kim that the relations between the two countries have "stood the changes of the times and the trials of ever-changing international situation and become a precious asset common to the two countries and the two peoples."

"I attach great importance to the development of the China-DPRK relations," Xi said, adding that Beijing is ready to further develop relations "through strengthened strategic communications and coordination and deepened friendly exchange and cooperation." (Yonhap)