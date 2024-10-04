Korea reports 8.5% rise in suicide rate

South Korea, already plagued with the world's highest suicide rate, saw an on-year uptick in suicide cases last year, reversing a short-lived downward trend, data shows Friday.

According to the state-run Statistics Korea, 13,978 people took their own lives last year, which translates to 27.3 deaths per 100,000 people. This marks an 8.5 percent increase from the 2022 figure of 25.2 deaths.

This increase follows a one-year decline between 2021 and 2022, when the rate dropped from 26 to 25.2.

The figures indicate that suicide ranked as the fifth most common cause of death in the South Korea, constituting 4 percent of all deaths. Cancer topped the list, accounting for 24.2 percent.

However, it was the number one cause of death for those aged 10-19, and in their 20s and 30s. Among people in their 20s, 52.7 percent of deaths were suicides, followed by those aged 10-19 at 46.1 percent, and the 30-somethings at 40.2 percent.

For people in their 40s and 50s, suicide was the second leading cause of death, following cancer.

The highest increase in the suicide rate was observed among those in their 60s, with a 13.6 percent rise. The second biggest increase was among those in their 50s with 12.1 percent, while teenagers followed closely behind at 10.4 percent.

The suicide rate for men was 2.3 times higher than that of women. The average number of suicide deaths stood at 38.3 per day.

In a separate dataset from the 38-member Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development, South Korea topped the chart with 24.8 deaths per 100,000 people last year, more than double the OECD average of 10.7.

South Korea has held the highest suicide rate among OECD members since 2003.

If you're thinking about self-harm or suicide, contact the Ministry of Health and Welfare's helpline at 109, available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Please request a translator for English-language services.