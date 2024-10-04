1,430 minors investigated for drug offenses from 2018 to 2023: police

Around 1,430 minors, aged 14 to 18, were investigated by police for drug offenses, including possession, consumption, and distribution, between 2018 and 2023, according to data from the Korean National Police Agency.

The report, released by Rep. Kang Min-kuk of the ruling People Power Party on Friday, highlighted the growing concern over youth involvement in drug crimes during this period.

By year, the numbers rose each year, from 56 in 2018, to 201 in 2022. This steady increase was followed by a dramatic surge in 2023, with the number soaring to 786.

By age 165 were 14 years old, 178 were 15, 260 were 16, 335 were 17, and the largest group, 492, were 18 years old, according to the data.

The report added that the offenders were mostly caught with psychotropic drugs, reaching up to 1,145. This was followed by 142 cases of offenders caught with cannabis and 143 offenders caught with other types of illegal drugs.

“Underage minors having easy access to psychotropic drugs, leading to drug addiction, is a serious issue that shakes the very foundation of our country,” said Kang in his report.

“While long-term measures to counter such problems are important to take, it’s also important for us to take urgent measures that can help us get out of the crisis we face due to illegal drugs now,” Kang added.

South Korea divides psychotropic drugs into two types.

The first type includes those that have a powerful effect on the central nervous system with a high potential to lead to addiction, such as methamphetamine and LSD, while the second type includes those that have medical applications but can cause dangerous effects and addiction if misused, such as zolpidem and ritalin -- commonly used to treat ADHD.

Misuse of psychoactive drugs has led to an increase in the rate of drug-related crimes in Korea, especially among minors.

In December 2023, local media sources reported on high school students buying medicine used to treat ADHD, as awareness grew that such drugs can improve their concentration and learning abilities.