Man sentenced to 3 1/2 years in prison for assaulting parents over allowance

A man in his 20s was sentenced to three years and six months in prison for assaulting his parents after he was refused an allowance, according to a court ruling Friday.

The 25-year-old man was found guilty of robbery with violence and other charges by the Cheonan branch of the Daejeon District Court. The defendant was arrested and indicted for attacking his parents at their home in Asan, South Chungcheong Province, last December.

The man reportedly demanded 100,000 won ($75) from his parents and when the request was declined he attacked his father with his fists then brought a weapon from the kitchen to threaten him. He also attacked his mother when she tried to intervene and later stole the money to use for entertainment expenses.

The investigation revealed that the defendant had a history of violence toward his parents over money. The court said the man had repeatedly assaulted his parents when his demands for money were refused, but his parents asked the court for leniency, leading to a reduced punishment.

“But a severe sentence is unavoidable, because the defendant repeated the offense, making it difficult to find any signs of regrets or rehabilitation,” the court said in its ruling.

The court said it also acknowledged that the defendant had admitted to the charges and that his anger management issues may have influenced the offense.