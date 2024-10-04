N. Korean leader defies Yoon's warning with vulgar attack

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (center) inspects a training base of the North Korean Army's special operations forces on Wednesday, in this photo provided by the state-run Korean Central News Agency on Friday. (Yonhap)

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un denounced and dismissed South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol's Armed Forces Day speech, which warned of the regime's end if it attempts nuclear weapons, launching a direct and vulgar verbal assault on Yoon in response.

Kim's criticism, reported by North Korean state media on Friday, came during his Wednesday inspection of a special operations training base in the western region, just a day after South Korea marked its Armed Forces Day with a showcase of advanced weaponry.

Kim specifically denounced Yoon's warning that North Korea would face a "resolute and overwhelming response from our military and the Korea-US alliance" if it used nuclear weapons, with Yoon adding, "That day will be the end of the North Korean regime."

"The enemies' threatening rhetoric, action, trick and attempt did not check the DPRK’s powerful military strength and will not take away our nuclear weapons forever," an English-language report from the state-run Korean Central News Agency quoted Kim as saying.

"‘If’ the enemy, seized with extreme foolishness and recklessness, attempt to use armed forces encroaching upon the sovereignty of the DPRK, full of excessive ‘confidence’ in the ROK-US alliance in disregard of our repeated warnings, the DPRK would use without hesitation all the offensive forces it has possessed, including nuclear weapons," the KCNA report added.

The ROK and the DPRK refer to the official names of South and North Korea, respectively: the Republic of Korea and the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.

Kim also insulted Yoon, calling him an "abnormal man" and a "puppet."

This marked the first time in over two years that Kim has directly criticized Yoon by name, the last instance being in his speech on North Korea's "Day of Victory" in July 2022.